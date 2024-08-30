The forward of the Sporting Kansas City of Major League Soccer, Alan Pulidois still a player who is appreciated by the fans of Club Deportivo Guadalajara, as he was their last individual scoring champion and comes from the last era of the Rebaño Sagrado directed by Matias Almeyda.
After more than four years since his departure from Verde Valle, the striker continues to be linked to returning to the team where he was able to stand out, even more so when he has not been able to stand out in the United States and has gone through difficult times.
In a recent interview with Fox Sports‘Puligol‘He did not rule out returning to play in Mexican football, so the red-and-white team would be willing to sign him to solve his lack of goals.
“Yes, of course. Obviously, I always have the option of returning to Mexico and the best thing would be to be able to return to Chivas at some point and retire there. I’ve always said that it’s a team that won my heart and all my affection. Whenever I go to Guadalajara, the people welcome me in a very nice way and that’s something I’ve kept in mind. I have my houses there, I have my things there and I think I left behind great friends there too and obviously I’d like to.”
– Alan Pulido.
Alan Pulido has just reached 100 games played with the Sporting Kansas City And at 33 years old, he has not closed the door to playing in Mexico again, not only with the Guadalajara team but also with Club Tigres UANL, the team where he emerged as a professional, since it should be noted that his time in Nuevo León was undermined by Ricardo Ferretti, who did not give him the necessary confidence at that time.
“I also don’t rule out the possibility of returning to Tigres. I grew up in Monterrey and it would be nice to start a career with a team and then be able to return there, but in the end it depends on many circumstances. I don’t know, one day I could meet an American here (in the United States) and get married and have children, and maybe my thoughts will change. I’m open to all possibilities, but the main thing I would like to do is to return to Mexico in the future,” he concluded.
