22 years have passed since the premiere of the first episode of 'Mil oficios', the successful national miniseries broadcast by Panamericana Televisión. The production broadcast on June 11, 2001 presented the story of Renato Reyes (played by Adolfo Chuiman), a company manager who is unexpectedly fired from his position and is forced to look for work in every possible way to support his employees. two children and his elderly father. There, a new generation of actors became very popular thanks to the series, in a context in which social networks and smart cell phones did not yet have a presence.

Two of them were César Ritter and Giselle Collao, who played 'Lalo' and 'Lucía', respectively. 'Lalo' was the best friend of 'Memo' (Michael Finseth) and 'Lucía' was Renato's daughter and 'Memo's sister. The surprising thing is that, in the plot, Lalo was deeply in love with Lucía, although that relationship did not materialize in fiction, it did in real life. However, even though their courtship came to an end, they both remained good friends and met once again to promote the Peruvian film 'Dead of Laughter', released on Thursday, January 4, in which both participate. This led Ritter and Collao to reminisce about their time in 'A thousand jobs' and reflect on whether the series would achieve the same success today as it did 22 years ago.

Would 'A Thousand Trades' have the same success today as it did 22 years ago?

When asked if the series 'A thousand jobs' would achieve the same success in the ratings that made it the leader of its time slot 22 years ago, Caesar Ritter He thought for a few seconds before saying, “It's hard to say.” However, he was interrupted by his colleague Giselle Collaowho had a clear answer on the subject.

“I don't think so. You know why? Due to the evolution of everything, times, technology. It's like me wanting my daughter to watch 'El Chavo' and 'El Chapulín Colorado'. The humor seems old to him. “There are things that have definitely become obsolete,” revealed. To which the famous 'Lalo' added: 'Also for the humor. There are things we wouldn't say right now.”the actor told the newspaper El Comercio, suggesting that the success of 'Mil oficios' would not be repeated today.

César Ritter and Giselle Collao with their characters of 'Lalo' and 'Lucía'. Photo: YouTube.

What is 'Muertos de laughter', the film starring César Ritter, about?

The film tells the story of Javi Fuentes, played by César Ritter, a television presenter who has lost his sense of humor on his show. Vero (Giselle Collao), his producer, suggests he take a break, something he ends up doing despite his objections.

During this time, he meets Alfonsina, a stand-up comedian played by Gisela Ponce de León, whom he implores to help him regain his ability to make people laugh. The film is directed by Gonzalo Ladines.