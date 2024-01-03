Worthy, the Magistrates Association refers the judge to the arbitrators

The magistrates' association of the Court of Auditors has ''resolved the referral to the board of arbitrators for conduct violating'' the Code of Conduct by councilor Marcello Degni. The decision, explained in a note, was taken ''in relation to the statements made in a personal capacity'' by the government-appointed magistrate, ''through social networks and reported by the press''. The code establishes that: “Without prejudice to the right to full freedom of expression of thought, the magistrate is inspired by criteria of balance and measure in issuing statements and interviews to newspapers and other mass media”.

In the meantime, the extraordinary meeting of the Presidency Council of the Court of Auditors will be held tomorrow at 5pm on the declarations of councilor Marcello Degni. At the center of the meeting, which takes place via videoconference, will be the statements published on his X profile. The accounting judiciary had announced that the issue would be ''examined as a matter of urgency in the next meeting of the Presidency Council for the assessments of competence”.

