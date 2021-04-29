Playstation 5 seems to be dominating the sales of next-gen consoles, although you may still have trouble getting them in several countries.

It is completely normal for companies to launch merchandise related to these gamer products, and if you consider yourself a fan of this device, you will soon be able to wear it on your clothes.

Thanks to a collaboration with Nike, Playstation 5 will launch a pair of tennis shoes that you will surely want to have in your wardrobe.

According to the site SneakerFiles, Paul George and PlayStation 5 they will launch the model Nike PG 5, which will be available in two versions.

This shoe will be inspired by both the console and its interface, so the color palette is more than obvious.

The first option will have the blue color as the main one, and will have both the logo and the figures of the buttons in different sections.

In the second model, the white color of the Playstation 5 and the details will be blue, in case you prefer something with a lighter style.

As you can imagine, the prices will not be so cheap, although we can tell you that they are not exorbitant either.

Both models of tennis will have a cost of $ 110 dollars, that is, around $ 2,205 Mexican pesos, not including taxes.

At the moment they did not reveal the exact day of its launch, but they will be available through selected stores and the site. Nike.com in May of this year.

It is likely that this model will arrive in Mexico, but you will have to be aware of the official site of the brand to find out about its availability and final price.

Now you can take your love for Playstation 5 everywhere, and on second thought, it would not be bad for Xbox to launch its own model.

What do you think of the design?

