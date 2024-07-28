Mohamed Bhar was killed by the bites of an Israeli army-trained combat dog. He was a 25-year-old obese young man with Down syndrome, with the intellectual capacity of a two-year-old child. “He loved peace, music and laughed when his hair was stroked,” wrote Louis Imbert, the correspondent for the newspaper. The World. When the dog bit him, he tried to pet him while saying “go away, go away, darling,” as he did when other children bothered him. Nabila, his mother, told the French correspondent in a telephone conversation. Despite the boy’s cries and his injuries, his mother was forced to leave the house by force and at gunpoint. He was left alone, crying and badly injured. When he was able to return, they found his decomposing body.

Few media outlets have reported on this shocking tragedy. At least one Israeli media outlet, Haaretzwhich is the honour of Israeli journalism and of the citizens who cry out for peace. We do not know how many stories like this could be told about the war and invasion of Gaza. The Israeli army has acknowledged this death and has not denied anything about the indifference of the soldiers and the macabre and inhuman circumstances surrounding the attack on the Palestinian house where he lived. There are few direct and properly verified news stories by journalists in Gaza and there is little interest in this type of information in the Israeli media. The government has closed the Strip to information professionals and the bombs have done the rest: more than a hundred reporters have died.

Gideon Levy, who was once a soldier and spokesman for Shimon Peres and is now a columnist for Haaretzhe wrote that “Israel is losing what little humanity it had left.” Palestinian lives do not count, only Israeli ones. “From now on we can do with the Palestinians whatever we want,” he said. He wrote that the soldiers belonged to the Obetz unit, which performs “exciting and highly publicized burials of dogs killed in combat.”

Mohamed’s story makes Benjamin Netanyahu’s explanations incomprehensible. It is difficult to understand that Mohamed died as a result of the legitimate exercise of the right to defend himself against Hamas. Or that Israel is thus defending liberal democracies against Iranian totalitarianism, as the Prime Minister has told the US Congress. But above all, it becomes a black irony that Netanyahu describes the Israeli army as “the most moral in the world.”

It was just one more death among many, almost 40,000, but perhaps one of the most significant. When there is no mercy for the most helpless and defenseless, there is no mercy for anyone. If there is no mercy for the Israeli hostages held by Hamas since October 7, there can be even less mercy for the innocent civilians, children, women and elderly in the enemy camp.