With more than 1.9 million units sold, Duster is the European leader in sales to individuals in its category in the SUV market since 2019. Like previous generations, the new Duster is aimed so much at customers that they want a very affordable car like those looking for a versatile and robust 4X4. The design of the new Duster is now evolving, mainly in the design of the headlights and the grille, giving it an even more forceful personality and improving aerodynamics, which allows to reduce CO2 emissions. As for its interior, it has a new high center console, with sliding armrests, two multimedia systems with a new 8-inch screen and an EDC dual-clutch automatic transmission. Versatile in use, it is available with front-wheel drive or 4-wheel drive.

The new optics include a Y-shaped daytime running light. This is a new way in which the 3D reliefs of the new chrome grille grille are inspired. The new Duster is the first Dacia model to feature LED indicators (at the front). This technology is also used in the low beam (standard automatic lighting) and the license plate lighting. In addition to reduced power consumption, LEDs improve lighting, both day and night, to better see and be seen by other drivers.

In the cabin, now much more welcoming, the new Duster offers new upholstery, new head restraints and a high center console with a large sliding armrest. It also offers two multimedia systems with a new 8-inch touch screen. The New Duster seat upholstery is brand new. The fabrics and shape of the new headrests offer improved ergonomics and maintenance. The latter, thinner, allow greater visibility of the cabin for the rear passengers forward and vice versa.

Regardless of the trim level, the standard equipment includes an on-board computer display, automatic headlights and speed limiter with backlit controls on the steering wheel. Automatic climate control with digital display, cruise control with backlit controls on the steering wheel, and hands-free card are available depending on the version. In addition to the audio equipment (radio, MP3, USB and Bluetooth), two new intuitive multimedia systems are available: Media Display and Media Nav. The dashboard has a new 8-inch touch screen. With Media Display, the equipment includes 6 speakers, digital radio, Bluetooth connectivity, two USB ports and smartphone cable replication compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. By means of the specific controls on the steering wheel, voice recognition can be activated, and in this way, request by voice the iOS or Google assistant of the smartphone. With the optional Media Nav device, the multimedia system includes integrated navigation and wireless Wi-Fi connectivity. The interface includes the “Vehicle” tab, which allows access to information on economic driving, or even, in the 4-wheel-drive version, the 4X4 Monitor (altimeter, inclinometer, compass, etc.).

True to its DNA, the Dacia Duster is a true SUV. Thanks to its high ground clearance, its new tires, it is perfect on the road and on unusual trails. To travel with complete peace of mind, it offers true off-road performance at all times thanks to a ground clearance of 217 mm in 4X2 and 214 mm in 4X4.

The engine range of the new Duster has been completely renewed. Now, the 150 horsepower TCe petrol engine with 6-speed ‘double clutch’ automatic transmission is offered, and the ECO-G 100 version has an additional LPG gas tank with a capacity increased by about 50% (up to 49.8 liters). Dacia is the only manufacturer that combines gasoline and LPG fuel in all its thermal models with the ECO-G label. The duration of the manufacturer’s warranty, the maintenance intervals and the luggage compartment capacity are identical to those of the petrol version. The LPG tank is located in the space for the spare wheel, under the boot floor.

When running on LPG, the new Duster ECO-G emits on average 9.5% less CO2 than an equivalent gasoline engine. In addition, it offers more than 1,235 kilometers of autonomy thanks to its two tanks, which present nearly 100 liters of accumulated useful volume: 50 liters of gasoline and 50 liters of LPG. The useful volume of LPG increases by 16.2 liters compared to the previous generation of Duster LPG, increasing the range by more than 250 kilometers. At the wheel, the transition from one fuel to the other is immediate and imperceptible. The driver can manually activate the new, more ergonomic and better integrated petrol-LPG switch at any time. The change to gasoline occurs automatically when the LPG tank is empty. The 3.5-inch screen of the on-board computer informs the driver about the fuel level in both tanks. This technology is endorsed by obtaining the ECO Label, granted by the General Directorate of Traffic,

The new Duster offers numerous driving aids, such as the blind spot detector that warns the driver of a possible collision with another vehicle driving behind us. In addition, four ultrasound radars located in the rear bumper activate an audible aid during maneuvers. Depending on the versions, they can be accompanied by a rear camera that shows dynamic direction lines on the center screen and visual alerts when an obstacle is approaching. The adaptive downhill control system on the 4×4 versions of the Duster is especially useful when driving in the fields or on steep descents; This system, which is activated by a control located on the dashboard, acts on the brakes to prevent the vehicle from losing control and thus guarantees an adaptive driving speed (depending on the driver’s demands) of 5 to 30 km / h. The system works with the first gear of the gearbox and the reverse gear. The driver does not have to worry about the accelerator and brake pedals, only the steering wheel.

The multi-vision camera system (four cameras: one front, two side and one rear) makes it possible for the driver to better understand the environment around the vehicle. The side cameras, located under the mirrors, allow a direct view of the front wheels for precise positioning of the vehicle. This system is very useful for parking maneuvers or in difficult off-road situations. It is activated instantly when shifting into reverse gear and manually by pressing a key. The navigation screen shows only one camera at a time. The camera automatically changes angle when shifting into forward gear. The system is deactivated by pressing the or key when the vehicle speed is greater than 20 km / h.