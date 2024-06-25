Russia summoned the US ambassador on Monday to protest what it says was the use of advanced US-made missiles in a Ukrainian attack on the Crimean Peninsula on Sunday that killed four people and injured more than 150 others.

The Pentagon said last week that the Ukrainian army had obtained permission to use longer-range missiles provided by the United States to strike targets inside Russia if it acted in self-defense.

Since the beginning of the war, the United States has maintained a policy of not allowing Ukraine to use the weapons it provided to strike targets inside Russian territory for fear of escalating the conflict.

The continued flow of US munitions, which will be drawn from existing stockpiles, is intended to help Ukrainian forces repel intensified Russian attacks.

The upcoming shipment is expected to include munitions for High Mobility Artillery Missile Systems, or HIMARs, capable of firing longer-range missiles, or Atakams, which Russia has said would lead to retaliation and risk widening the conflict.

One US official said they could not verify whether this aid package included Atakam munitions, but said the aid did not include cluster munitions.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to provide details that have not yet been revealed.

The package also includes much-needed anti-armor weapons, small arms, grenades, 155 and 105 mm artillery shells, among other weapons.