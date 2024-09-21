Home World

From: Christoph Gschoßmann

Many restaurants on Mallorca will probably have to close. The island is suffering from mass tourism, but sales are still lacking.

Palma – Lots of tourists, little income: Hundreds of bars and restaurants on Mallorca are facing imminent closure after the worst season since Covid. The restaurant association PME-Restauración informed about this. The lack of qualified staff, rising personnel and activity costs and a drop in sales are the main reasons for the crisis.

Decline in sales for restaurants, shops and tour operators on Mallorca

Holidaymakers on Mallorca are increasingly holding on to their money, reported the Mallorca MagazineThe savings from the Corona period were used up in the last super year and the increased flight and hotel prices put a strain on the holiday budget. This has a negative impact on taxis, car rental companies, restaurants, shops and tour operators, according to the magazine. These industries have reported a drop in sales of 15 to 20 percent.

“Mallorca is not for sale!” is written on the banner at one of the protests against mass tourism on Mallorca. © Clara Margais/dpa

César Amable, the association’s president, explained that the increase in travel and accommodation costs has hit his sector and other important areas of the complementary offer, such as trade, hard during the summer. “The average length of stay has been reduced and tourists’ budgets have been limited, penalizing the extraordinary expenses of the trip, a situation that has ultimately confirmed the least profitable season in recent years, apart from a pandemic,” he said.

Demonstrations against mass tourism shake Mallorca

The number of visitors to Spain had been rising sharply for many years before the Corona pandemic forced a pause. However, since 2022, records have been broken again. Large Protests against mass tourismin which tourists were insulted and “shot” with water pistols, among other things, have not affected this development. One traveler, however, was denied access to the aircraft, because her outfit was supposedly too daring.

In recent weeks and months, there have been demonstrations in tourist hotspots such as Mallorca, Barcelona, ​​Malaga and the Canary Islands, but also in smaller towns. The rapidly growing housing shortage, which is also attributed to the increase in holiday homes, is particularly annoying to locals – as are traffic jams, noise and dirt.

Restaurant owners want to stay afloat with a collective agreement

The restaurateurs in Mallorca are demanding their own collective agreement for restaurants. However, according to the hoteliers, salary increases are unaffordable in a sector whose turnover has fallen by around 20 percent this season compared to last season. They explained that the collective agreement has increased personnel costs by 25.3 percent since 2018, while menu prices have only increased by 10 percent in the same period.

On Mallorca, frustration with mass tourism is growing. (Archive photo) © Clara Margais/dpa

“There is a big gap between hotels and restaurants; I think it’s very good that hotels can raise prices as much as they want, but there are many things that differentiate us,” said Amable. The drop in income will probably lead to the premature closure of many businesses in the tourist areas of Mallorca and the rest of the archipelago. Without a new agreement, he sees a “very bad future” for restaurateurs. The restaurants are being “strangled” and the situation has “worsened greatly.” This year, a restaurant collapsed in Mallorca, burying a young mother from Germany.

Record numbers: Tourists continue to flock to Spain

Despite the increasing protests against mass tourism, Spain is being visited by more people from abroad this year than ever before. By July 31, the number of these visitors had risen by around twelve percent compared to the same period last year, to a record of almost 53.4 million, according to the national statistics office INE in Madrid. Spending by tourists and business travelers had even increased by almost 19 percent to around 71.1 billion euros.

Almost 1.2 million people live on the Balearic Islands. According to the Spanish statistics authority INE, last year they were visited by 18 million holidaymakers, including 4.6 million from Germany and 3.4 million from Great Britain. Tourism is vital for Mallorca: the industry accounts for 45 percent of the island’s economic output.

Restaurant owners are now demanding the introduction of their own collective agreement for restaurants, which would distinguish their conditions from those of hoteliers, as is already the case at provincial level in other regions of Spain such as La Rioja, Madrid and Guipúzcoa.(cgsc with dpa)