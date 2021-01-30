Last week Marco Reus put a penalty next to the goal. At least there was improvement. Little consolation. Because apparently BVB has a nerve problem with penalties. Of the four that have been awarded so far, BVB has only converted one. A weak rate of only 25 percent. No team in the Bundesliga that has been awarded at least two penalties has a worse score. Only Schalke and Augsburg got the zero, got a penalty and shot it.

So BVB is the worst penalty team in the league. This realization should actually have reached the coaches, players and those responsible at Borussia. Penalties are a prime example of where in football it’s not technique or strength that counts, but nerves above all. And the club doesn’t seem to have that from the pot.

So you’re not cold enough in front of the gate. The killer instinct doesn’t seem to be strong enough. Even Union Berlin is better. To have to play a lot of opportunities in the long run not only tires the body but on the head. In order to play for the championship, Borussia Dortmund has to be callous here. Otherwise you run yourself to pieces, especially against low-lying opponents.

Coach Edin Terzic has already reduced the number of passes significantly, and you can finish faster than under Lucien Favre. However, it does not seem to be enough. That’s why the guests had to score an own goal against FC Augsburg in order to finally decide the game.

Marco Reus is a club icon, captain and with Mats Hummels the leader among the field players. It should have been the two who called for the removal of Lucien Favre. He was then released. He goes ahead and tries his hand at penalties, but so far failed on both. He doesn’t always seem well involved in the game either. He is only rarely allowed to play through. So far this season this has only been the case five times. Not enough for a leader.

Romn Bürki cannot help directly with a shoulder injury for the next few weeks. What a crazy situation for BVB. Borussia Dortmund urgently needs to work on its nerves. Otherwise it may end up being a disappointing season after all.