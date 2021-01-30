Borussia Dortmund wins in the end 3: 1 against the FC Augsburg, but you shouldn’t lapse into cheers with the black and yellow. Again BVB missed a penalty and again they conceded an absolutely avoidable goal. Isn’t it the nerves and mentality that are missing in the end to be an absolute top club?
Nobody can hear the question anymore. Players and managers react increasingly irritably when they are asked whether the results of the last few weeks have anything to do with the attitude. The big question of mentality has been asked since last season. Some have already called for the next upheaval in the Dortmund squad. We haven’t got that far yet, but it is clear that something has to be done in the heads of the management team.
In the 21st minute of the game, Braut Erling Haaland could have equalized. He straightened the ball on the penalty spot, took a run, braked briefly, then nailed it all the way to the crossbar. Some would say too precisely now. Others badly shot. But the result is the same. The ball wasn’t in. And that’s what matters.
Last week Marco Reus put a penalty next to the goal. At least there was improvement. Little consolation. Because apparently BVB has a nerve problem with penalties. Of the four that have been awarded so far, BVB has only converted one. A weak rate of only 25 percent. No team in the Bundesliga that has been awarded at least two penalties has a worse score. Only Schalke and Augsburg got the zero, got a penalty and shot it.
So BVB is the worst penalty team in the league. This realization should actually have reached the coaches, players and those responsible at Borussia. Penalties are a prime example of where in football it’s not technique or strength that counts, but nerves above all. And the club doesn’t seem to have that from the pot.
Also in the game forward, Dortmund proved once again that the exploitation of chances has been one of the big weaknesses for years. With a season rate of 9.4% so far, you only have the seventh best rate in the league. Opportunities turn into goals too rarely. Nobody denies that BVB is trying hard. 404 shots on goal have been recorded so far. Only FC Bayern gave more. But the Munich team also has the best exploitation of chances in the league.
So you’re not cold enough in front of the gate. The killer instinct doesn’t seem to be strong enough. Even Union Berlin is better. To have to play a lot of opportunities in the long run not only tires the body but on the head. In order to play for the championship, Borussia Dortmund has to be callous here. Otherwise you run yourself to pieces, especially against low-lying opponents.
Coach Edin Terzic has already reduced the number of passes significantly, and you can finish faster than under Lucien Favre. However, it does not seem to be enough. That’s why the guests had to score an own goal against FC Augsburg in order to finally decide the game.
Mats Hummels came back to Dortmund to lead the young players with his clear announcements and to make them better. This season, however, he himself fluctuates considerably in his performance. While he was one of the best central defenders in the league at the start of the season, he now looks unhappy with almost every goal conceded. Against Augsburg he lost the decisive header duel against Niederlechner in front of the guests’ goal.
Marco Reus is a club icon, captain and with Mats Hummels the leader among the field players. It should have been the two who called for the removal of Lucien Favre. He was then released. He goes ahead and tries his hand at penalties, but so far failed on both. He doesn’t always seem well involved in the game either. He is only rarely allowed to play through. So far this season this has only been the case five times. Not enough for a leader.
Romn Bürki cannot help directly with a shoulder injury for the next few weeks. What a crazy situation for BVB. Borussia Dortmund urgently needs to work on its nerves. Otherwise it may end up being a disappointing season after all.