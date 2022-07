Kyle Planck, 26, who has recovered from monkeypox, talks about his 18-day isolation experience, symptoms and treatments during an interview in New York on July 19, 2022. © AFP

“I wouldn’t wish what I went through on anyone”: cured of monkeypox, which caused him “the worst pain of his life”, Kyle Planck, a 26-year-old New Yorker, regrets the lack of reaction from the health authorities when they appeared the first cases in the United States and shares his experience.