Home page World

Split

At a British trampoline park, visitors break their spines jumping from a tower. Those responsible are on trial and face imprisonment.

Chester – Actually, the focus in a trampoline park is on games, fun and jumping pleasure, but serious accidents can also occur. Like the British tabloids Daily Mail According to reports, eleven people broke their backs in a trampoline park in Great Britain – three of them in one day alone.

Many of the visitors who had an accident jumped from a high tower into a pool filled with foam cubes, the report says. According to the Daily Mail The two 33-year-old operators have already admitted violations of safety and health requirements.

Trampoline park operators are on trial for 270 accidents

The two operators have been facing charges at Chester Crown Court since October – according to the British tabloid Daily Mirror They even face a prison sentence of up to two years. Like, among other things, the Daily Mail reports, the prosecution is based on an investigation of 270 known accidents over a seven-week period between December 2016 and February 2017.

In Great Britain, several people were seriously injured in a trampoline park. © Screenshot Facebook/Flip Out Chester

As cases of broken spines increased, hospitals sounded the alarm. Doctors from the nearby Countess of Chester Hospital then contacted the operators of the trampoline park. During the first four months after the park opened, an ambulance was called on average once a week, reports broadcaster RTL.

Broken spine after jump: accident victim speaks of “worst pain”

One of the visitors who suffered an accident is 26-year-old Liza Jones from Wrexham. She broke her spine jumping from the tower. It was the “worst pain” she had ever had. On the day of her visit, two other people broke their backs. According to RTL, Jones and others affected have taken legal action against those responsible.

According to her, she did everything right. “As I screamed in pain, my friends rushed to help me. I ended up in a sitting position, just as we had been told. But when I landed, I felt the worst pain I’ve ever felt in my entire life. For a while I couldn’t breathe or feel anything,” Jones told the newspaper Daily Mail. Most recently, numerous passengers on a cruise ship were seriously injured; an investigation is also underway there.

Accidents in the trampoline park: judgment against the ex-operators is still pending

The operation on her back took a total of five hours. The broken vertebra was treated and the spine was fixed with a metal plate. The accident, she says, changed her life and stole precious time from her youth. “I had so much life ahead of me, but instead I was faced with a long recovery that required constant physical therapy.”

The trampoline park in Chester has now changed hands. According to RTL, the verdict against the former operators is still pending. A spokesman for the company, which operates 30 trampoline parks in the UK, said Daily Mail: “The incidents relate to a specific device that was immediately closed. Our systems and procedures have evolved significantly since then.”

Such incidents happen every now and then in amusement parks. That’s how it became Ride on a children’s carousel in New York a nightmare for little park visitors. The ride had spun backwards rapidly and could not be stopped. Luckily there were no injuries here. (phf)