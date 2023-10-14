Except for children and the terminally ill, every god seems to be mad at life. I include the massive army of ultracorps that moves through the streets hooked to a device. They also have a frowning and obsessed expression. Everything is going wrong and there is a reasonable certainty that it can get worse. And you try to imagine the terror of the people who suffered or survived in the two world wars, the culmination of collective terror in the history of humanity. It is possible that that horror can be equaled. Not just with apocalyptic wars. Also with the fearsome and unstoppable revolution or revenge of the climate, although those who have air conditioning have it less bad than the outcasts anywhere.

You also perceive the collective fear in supermarkets, with a large part of the clientele compulsively observing the price of food and things. I doubt that these sensations are suffered by the political class. Your salary is assured. And meanwhile they are dedicated to imposing progressive or reactionary citizen cards. How comfortable it must be to label your staff as the good guys and the bad guys, knowing that God is always on your side.

In the midst of barbarism in Palestine and Israel, read in an interview with him in The vanguard to Ami Ayalon, who directed Israel’s internal secret service for four years, provides a bit of lucidity and ozone: “We will have security when they have hope.”

