SThe most violent forest fires in the country’s history have been raging in Chile for over a week, claiming at least 24 lives and injuring more than a thousand. Hundreds of houses were destroyed and thousands of families had to leave their homes. The regions of Ñuble, Maule, Biobío and Araucanía in central and southern Chile have been particularly hard hit, where almost 300,000 hectares of forest have gone up in flames in the past few days, more than the national average per year.

Air quality in affected areas has deteriorated significantly from smoke from the fires, the Health Ministry warned. The fires are so massive that on Tuesday the clouds of smoke reached the capital Santiago, which was more than 500 kilometers away and was shrouded in thick smog.

Furthermore, there is no end in sight. On the contrary. Experts fear that the fires could spread further in the coming days. The reason for this is the high temperatures of up to 40 degrees. Deputy Interior Minister Manuel Monsalve spoke of a “very complex” situation and said all teams were alerted to fight possible new fires.

Some curfews apply

The Chilean government has declared the highest level of alert in three regions and imposed curfews in some areas to facilitate the work of rescue workers. More than 5,000 firefighters are currently fighting around 300 fires. They are meanwhile being supported by special units from abroad. Dozens of planes are deployed, including a DC-10 tanker aircraft from the United States that holds 36,000 liters of water. So far, 17 people have been arrested for intentional or negligent arson, some of them for activities such as welding or burning materials outdoors.

The damage to the region’s flora and fauna is immense. The affected area is the habitat of some special species such as the monito del monte, a small nocturnal marsupial, and the pudus, the smallest deer in the world.

The economic damage caused by the fires is also considerable, particularly for the region’s wood and cellulose producers. For example, on Tuesday, major pulp and paper company CMPC reported that more than 10,000 hectares of its fort had been destroyed and that it had to shut down several processing plants. The forest company Arauco reported 40,000 hectares of forest destroyed. A number of other forest companies in the region are also affected. Other sectors, such as fruit producers, also fear significant losses.