The powerful storm Alex, which hit southeastern France and northwestern Italy, brought heavy rains and massive floods – the worst in over a hundred years. At least eight people were killed. Dozens more, As reported Euronewsare listed as missing.

Impressive videos of the disaster have surfaced online. The streams of water blew down houses and bridges. About 11 thousand people were left without electricity. Roads are blurred. Many settlements are isolated from the outside world.

In the French resort town of Nice and its surroundings, more than a hundred houses have been destroyed or seriously damaged.

Dans cette maison de Roquebilliere, un couple de personnes âgées que nous aurons vu nous faire des signes jusquau bout, à laide dune petite lampe. Peu après cette vidéo leur maison a été emportée avec eux dans la Vésubie en furie. Une catastrophe # Alex06 pic.twitter.com/e61QC3Sfor – Grégory Leclerc (@GregLeclerc) October 2, 2020

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said that there had not been such rains in the country since the beginning of the history of meteorological observations. The French army is involved in the rescue work and liquidation of the consequences of the floods.

In the Italian region of Piedmont, such heavy showers have not been remembered since 1958. The floods were called “historical” here.

YouTube Photo

1211

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter