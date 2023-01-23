The electric Circus lands in Saudi Arabia for the second and third rounds of a World Championship whose dynamics are yet to be discovered. Formula E is back from the domination in Mexico of Jake Dennis and Porsche powertrains, but in Diriyah the situation could get drastically mixed up. The Saudi circuit is in fact one of the most technical on the calendar, with the mix between environmental conditions and track design that pays off the away one of the most difficult for the third generation single-seaters. All of this increases the unpredictability for a weekend whose main question mark is whether Porsche will confirm its superiority or if the motorized DS and Jaguar will be able to respond to the German powertrains.

The Diriyah circuit is one of the most demanding of those present in Formula E, not so much in terms of energy management but above all in terms of driving. The central sector is dotted with changes of direction in rapid succession, with distances between 100 km/h and 200 km/h in a stretch full of hills and bordered by low walls. That of Saudi Arabia is therefore a track where the driver’s confidence in the car emerges, the ability to push to the limit without fearing that a minimal loss of grip could quickly lead to a wall, compromising the entire E-Prix. The driving challenge is heightened by the new Hankook tyres, deliberately designed with an extremely hard compound, which already in Mexico City highlighted all the control difficulties of cars more powerful than the Gen2 but equipped with less grip.

The difficulties in this will be accentuated by the desert environment, with the wind that in Diriyah drags a lot of sand onto the track, further compromising grip. It is thus understandable why Jake Dennis defined the Saudi Arabian circuit as the worst-case scenario for third-generation single-seaters. The young British driver also believes that in Diriyah there is the risk that the Gen3 could be slower than the Gen2, again due to the new tires. However, the comparison between the times will strictly depend on the amount of sand on the track, as always happened in the Saudi away match.

In Saudi Arabia, mechanical rear brakes will make their debut as a further safety tool available to the riders. Under normal use the Gen3s will continue to brake with only the 350 kW generator at the rearwithout resorting to rear disc brakes. However, in the event of electrical anomalies and battery shutdown, the drivers will thus be able to count on a quick stop of the car thanks to the mechanical brakes, which will take over in the event of a failure of the rear generator. Their introduction will not alter driving style or race dynamics, but will prevent the violent accidents that occurred during the test phase.

On the merits of the balance of power between the stables, Porsche and Avalanche Andretti will be the special observations in the Middle East. The whole environment wonders whether the dominance in Mexico was the indication of an effective technical superiority of the German powertrains or an isolated case, similar to the excellent performance expressed by Porsche also in Mexico in the last year of the Gen2. Jake Dennis also said he was surprised at the lack of competitiveness in Central America DS and Maserati, which he said had been the point of reference during the Valencia tests. All eyes therefore also on the four DS-powered single-seaters, especially on Vandoorne and Mortara who in the past have shown a particular affinity with the Diriyah circuit. Finally, it is impossible to exclude from the predictions for the victory Jaguar and Virgin, protagonists of a troubled weekend in Mexico, but still able to score points with three out of four cars. In Formula E, however, surprises are the order of the day and it would not be surprising if yet another name, such as Mahinda or McLaren, celebrated on the top step of the podium in Saudi Arabia.