Just before the coronation of the new King Charles, the ruling Conservative Party suffered a crushing defeat in the UK’s by-elections. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s party seems to be heading for a loss of more than a thousand seats, according to opinion polls. That was the worst case scenario the Conservative Party had ever imagined.

