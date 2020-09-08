Till a few years ago, the practice was to only take soup or juice as a starter before meals. But in today’s time, there is a long list of tasty starters. There are also some of these tasty starters or appetizers, which affect your health and give you more calories than you need throughout the day. So eat them a little bit and just for taste…

Vegetable Kebabs

Hearing the name of the vegetable kebab, the mouth gets watery and at the same time it also feels that these are very healthy for us. This is true, but only for vegetable cubes that have been made by grilled. Rather than deep frying in oil.

If vegetable kebabs are prepared after frying in oil, the nutrition of vegetables like red-green capsicum, mushrooms, tomatoes, zucchini, etc. is reduced to a great extent. So it is better for you to eat fried kebabs.

Deep fried kebabs should not be eaten as a starter

Onion fritters or Onion Blossom

– Onion pakoras are prepared in many ways. One of them is Onion Blossom. While making these, onion is deep fryed in oil by mixing it with gram flour or mix floor.

-More amounts of sodium are used when making Onion Blossom. Calories and fat are also very high due to the oil being fried.

Onion blossoms are delicious but eat less

According to dieticians, one plate onion blossoms gives you about 2 thousand calories, 155 grams of fat and about three and a half thousand milligrams of sodium. That is, the need of the entire day is met by just one plait onion blossom. In such a situation, when you feel hungry and whatever you eat, it will only work to increase the fat in your body.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Spinich artichoke dip means a creamy dish prepared from spinach and artichokes. Now before eating it, you should not be attracted only by the name of spinach… because the way the cream-rich base is prepared to prepare it, it gives you up to 100 grams of fat in a plate.

This starter made from spinach is not healthy!

-This is not a good starter for your health at all. If you prefer to make it at home, you can make it with a yogurt base. This will help you get rid of unwanted fat.

