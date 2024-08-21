Worshippers of Cthulhu will be available from October 21st . A demo is currently available on Steam.

A new game was shown during the Future Games Show trailer For Worshippers of Cthulhu the City Builder game in which we have to manage a Lovecraftian cult. Also, the release date has been revealed.

Worshipers of Cthulhu trailer

There official description reads: “Lead the Cult of Cthulhu. Decide the fate of your followers, perform eldritic rituals, and master the art of city-building in a world where the lines between sanity and madness blur. Can you withstand the horrors you unleash?”

“You are not a harbinger of destruction, but a herald of cosmic rebirth. Your purpose is not to sow chaos, but to embrace the inevitable evolution that awaits us all. Humanity is insignificant, pitiful in its smallness. Our existence is a fleeting whisper on the cosmic wind, and only by awakening Cthulhu can we transcend our feeble existence.”

“You can shake the foundations of the universe. Awaken Cthulhu, for his awakening is the catalyst for a ripple effect that will reshape the cosmos and bring about a new order. The path ahead is treacherous, fraught with challenges. Yet it is the only path worth walking. Forge a destiny that transcends the mundane!”