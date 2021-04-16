Worshipers said that they noticed violations of precautionary measures, committed by some during evening and tarawi prayers, most notably not bringing a special carpet, congestion in front of the mosque door, and removing the muzzle during prayer.

The preacher in the Department of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah, Dr. Salem Al-Doubi, confirmed to “Emirates Today”, the generalization for worshipers in every prayer not to remove the muzzle from entering the mosque until the end of the prayer, in order to avoid embarrassment and to preserve the safety of everyone. He also stressed the launch of awareness-raising initiatives on the precautionary measures to be followed inside mosques.

He added that the worshiper, while performing his rituals during the month of Ramadan, must maintain the safety of others and not cause harm to their health, indicating the need to adhere to social distancing, wearing a muzzle, and bringing a special prayer rug.

He stressed the presence of employees in each mosque to ensure that everyone adheres to the precautionary measures.

He stated that the Sharjah government allocated an amount of money to provide prayer rugs to those who need them, or who could not bring them for any reason.

He stated that the department issued a circular requiring that specific procedures be adhered to in the emirate’s mosques throughout the month of Ramadan, including not allowing drinks and breakfast meals to be served and distributed in mosques and outdoor squares, the continued suspension of lessons and lectures, the continued closure of women’s prayer areas and service facilities from toilets, ablution places and watering, and the closure of mosques. Immediately after the evening prayer, not allowing sitting or observing i’tikaaf in it, not allowing the sick or close contacts and those with chronic diseases to enter, avoiding shaking hands and crowding at the entrances, bringing a prayer rug and adhering to the muzzle throughout the prayer period.

And he indicated that among the procedures that must be adhered to are reading the Qur’an from the personal Qur’an or via smart devices, cooperating with the imam and sensing social responsibility in applying guidelines and preventive measures to limit the Corona virus.

He mentioned that there are five instructions for Isha and Tarawih prayers that the mosques must adhere to, which are that the duration of the Isha prayer with the Tarawih prayer does not exceed 30 minutes, the establishment of the Tarawih prayer with intercession and the Witr 11 rak’ahs, and the initiation of Taraweeh prayer immediately after the Isha prayer without waiting for the Isha Sunnah prayer And limiting the recitation to each rak’ah to no more than two lines or short of the surahs, and reducing the Witr supplication to a maximum of two minutes.

Traffic patrols

Sharjah Police confirmed coordination with the Department of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah to implement measures that ensure the worshipers adhere to health requirements, pointing out that the presence of traffic patrols in front of mosques, during the performance of prayers, aims to deal with transgressions, monitor observations, develop appropriate solutions to them, and educate the public about the importance of commitment.





