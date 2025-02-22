Worsens the state of health of the Pope, who required oxygen and a transfusion

News, and not precisely good, in the state of health of Pope Francis. After several days of continuous good news, the part of this afternoon reflects that Bergoglio presented “a prolonged asthmatic respiratory crisis, which also required the application of oxygen to high flows.” This is relevant because the respiratory condition that afflicts Bergoglio and that has led him to be admitted to the Gemelli Polyclinic on February 15 had not so far required the application of oxygen for a long period of time.

The doctors of the Gemelli Hospital: “The Pope is not out of danger.”

“Today’s blood tests have also revealed a thrombocytopenia (platelet drop), associated with an anemia, which has required the administration of blood transfusions,” adds the statement of the Stampa Hall, which stresses that “the conditions of the saint Father continue to be critical, therefore, as explained yesterday, the Pope is not out of danger. ”

The statement’s text concludes that the Pope “is still alert” and although he has psado all day in the armchair, he has done it “with more pain than yesterday.” “At the moment, the forecast is reserved,” concludes the worrying statement. However, Vatican sources suggest that this can be the constant of the next few days, in which advances and setbacks are seen until the drugs against pneumonia begin to bear fruit.

In any case, there is still sepsis, which would be fatal in a patient of these characteristics. Francisco will be “at least” next week at the hospital before returning to Casa Santa Marta, the doctors who treat it said yesterday, who added that this type of pneumonies need “a lot of time to recover” completely. It is clear that Francisco will not pronounce the Angelus this Sunday, although the text of his speech will be distributed, something that already happened last Sunday.

Throughout the day statements of cardinals have happened calling calm, and ensuring, as the prefect of doctrine of the faith, Víctor Manuel Fernández, has done that “there is no pre -main climate.” The Secretary of State himself, Pietro Parolin, warned against the “useless speculations” about the resignation of Pope Francis.

