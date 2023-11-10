In Terminal 2 of Havana airport, the capital of Cuba, the scene is one of hustle and bustle and goodbyes. The worsening economic crisis and the lack of prospects for improvement on the communist island, commanded by dictator Miguel Díaz-Canel, have made Cubans look for desperate ways to leave the country.

One of the routes most used by them at the moment is air travel to Nicaragua, another socialist dictatorship, commanded by Daniel Ortega, which has not required a visa from Cubans since 2021, and from there continue by land to the border between Mexico and the United States .

This was the choice of Idalberto Echavarria and his wife Olga, who is in a wheelchair due to an infection in her leg. Both had to face the chaos of the airport’s Terminal 2, which was full of other people with the same destination, in order to be able to leave the island and try to start their lives over on American soil, according to a report from the agency. Reuters.

“For us, this was the only option, and the most difficult,” he told Reutersexplaining that they did not have a pension in Cuba, nor relatives abroad, for this reason they were also unable to access legal entry programs in the United States, such as the American program that requires a sponsor who lives in American territory.

Echavarria told the Reuters who intended to apply for asylum through a US government app, CBP One, as soon as he arrived in Mexico.

According to data released in October by the US Customs and Border Patrol, around 425,000 Cubans were found at points of entry into American territory in the last two years.

In January, the American government implemented an initiative that allows up to 30,000 immigrants from Nicaragua, Cuba, Venezuela and Haiti to enter the United States monthly.

The objective was to alleviate the pressure of illegal immigration on the border with Mexico, as the political, humanitarian and economic crises in these four countries generated a record flow of people trying to enter American territory.

Additionally, the United States Embassy in Cuba earlier this year resumed full migrant visa processing and consular services for the first time since 2017, with the aim of stemming the illegal flow from the island.

However, the crisis in Cuba is so acute that the legal mechanisms established by the United States have not been sufficient to assist the desperate population.

Many Cubans, like Echavarria, are either unable to apply for the visa programs available on the island or have lost patience while waiting for their turn.

Other Cubans told Reuters that the desperation was so great to leave the communist country that any route would do, even if it meant trying to cross the US border illegally. Some opted for the sea crossing to the US state of Florida, which is more risky and does not offer legal routes of entry.

The crisis in Cuba has worsened in recent years, with shortages of food, medicine, fuel and electricity. Inflation in the country is one of the highest in the world: the index has remained in the range of 40% year-on-year since the beginning of 2023.

The Covid-19 pandemic and the lack of investment have affected tourism, one of the country’s main sources of income. Furthermore, Cubans face repression from the increasingly strong communist regime, which oppresses any form of opposition or protest.