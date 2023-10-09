New York City recently released a report that reveals a serious public health problem: a record number of overdose deaths.

According to official city hall data, last year alone, 3,000 deaths due to drug use were recorded, equivalent to 43 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, a number 12% higher than the previous year and the highest rate recorded since the city began carrying out the survey in 2020.

This shows a tragic reality that has affected more and more American states, killing thousands of people every year, especially after the arrival of new synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, a drug 50 times more potent than heroin and which was responsible for 81% of Fatal overdoses reported in New York and 76% nationwide last year.

Such is the problem that attorneys general and representatives from 18 states sent a letter to President Joe Biden requesting that fentanyl be classified as a “weapon of mass destruction.”

In the text sent to the White House, the state governments say that in 2022 a “sufficient quantity of the drug was seized to kill every man, woman and child in the country several times over”.

At a national level, the numbers are even more frightening. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 109,680 fatal overdoses were reported last year. Of these deaths, 79,770 involved opioids, chemical substances widely used in medicine to treat patients with acute pain.

This is a higher number than the number of American deaths in the Vietnam War (58,220).

Until a few decades ago, opioids were basically used to control chronic pain, however, due to their powerful analgesic and sedative effects, such medications have increasingly become a commodity manufactured by the illegal drug market, which has expanded its consumption mainly among the most vulnerable. young people, for recreational purposes.

US government data shows that Oregon is currently the state facing the fastest growing drug-related death rate among teenagers.

An article from the American magazine portal National Review linked this fact to the approval of a state law that decriminalized the possession of all narcotics, including heroin and methamphetamines, for personal use, in 2020. Since then, the uncontrolled situation appears increasingly far from ending.

The beginning of the crisis

The miniseries “Império da Dor”, available on the platform Netflixpresents the origin of the current “epidemic” of synthetic opioids in the USA, a problem that began in the 1990s and has taken on new forms in recent years.

The producers of the work date back to 1996, when there was the launch of a new formula for the synthetic opioid oxycodone, a medicine more powerful than morphine, launched by the pharmaceutical company Purdue, which is now being sued in the American courts for causing chemical dependency in its thousands of users.

The advertisement for selling the product to the population argued that there was no risk of addiction when using the substance. As a result, consumption was carried out through partnerships with doctors across the country, who signed prescriptions authorizing their patients – even with intermediate pain – to consume the drug.

Sales reached rural areas in the USA, where there were many manual workers and athletes with constant injuries and muscle pain, an ideal audience for the pharmaceutical company. Data referring to Purdue indicate that profits from the synthetic drug until 2016 were US$35 billion (R$180 billion).

As a result of the drug’s success and its introduction into society, approximately half a million Americans have died from opioid overdoses since then.

High consumption and fatal overdoses led the American government to look for alternatives to manage the crisis that gripped the country, with public spending reaching US$80 billion (around R$412 billion) per year.

The most recent official information, from 2020, shows that the government’s cost of the opioid crisis alone reached almost US$1.5 trillion (around R$7.74 trillion) to the USA, equivalent to 7% of GDP.

The company responsible for formulating the new public health problem in the USA was investigated and had to restrict its product to the population, however, this happened with the crisis already formed.

As a result, oxycodone users lost access to the synthetic drug in doctors’ offices and found a new one on the streets: heroin, the predecessor of fentanyl.

As it is an illegal drug, heroin has become an even more complicated headache for the American government, which has tried to tighten laws related to drug use, but has failed management after management. With the introduction of fentanyl, a new attempt has emerged to try to control the opioid crisis.

According to a survey by the British broadcaster BBC, at least 46 of the 50 American states presented bills increasing minimum sentences for crimes related to the new synthetic substance this year.

One of the proposals is the introduction of “drug-induced homicide laws”, in which a person can be held responsible for distributing the substance that causes the overdose death of a user and be prosecuted for murder.

Although the decriminalization of drugs is an issue that divides Republican and Democratic agendas, the current crisis contributes to a political consensus between the parties, who generally pass projects unanimously in the legislative chambers.

Last week, the US Department of Justice sanctioned eight China-based companies and 12 executives for being involved in the production, distribution and import of fentanyl and other synthetic opioids, being responsible for part of the crisis in the country.

As a result, these companies were banned from doing business in the USA and using its financial system.

The fentanyl crisis

The arrival of fentanyl The leadership of drug consumption in the United States is a recent phenomenon that has left profound marks on the country. Today, 66% of opioid overdose deaths in the US are caused by fentanyl.

According to American authorities, the synthetic drug inputs are manufactured in China, but the sale takes place through Mexican cartels, the main ones being Sinaloa, administered by the sons of drug trafficker El Chapo, and Jalisco, two regions internationally recognized as large drug trafficking hubs in the world.

As shown in the Netflix miniseries “Drugs, Supply and Demand”, Because it is synthetic, fentanyl is easier and cheaper to manufacture than other narcotics such as cocaine, which depends on coca cultivation. Among the ingredients used to enhance its effects are gasoline, heroin and other toxic substances, which can cause a person to die with just two milligrams of the substance.

Easy access to drugs in the USA means that the country has an overdose death rate 20 times higher than the global average.