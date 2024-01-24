In Italy the shortage of nurses is destined to worsen: to the over 60 thousand already missing, approximately 100 thousand professionals will be added who will be taken out of the system by retirement within ten years. Not to mention the 'escapes' abroad to obtain better economic and working conditions. These are the data from the 19th Crea Sanità Report, a research center recognized by Eurostat, Istat and the Ministry of Health, presented today at the Cnel headquarters in Rome.

“The shortage of nurses in Italy is a serious and now evident problem, accentuated by the lack of attractiveness of the profession. Only by innovating it in the areas of training, professional practice and autonomy can the sustainability and universality of the National Health Service be guaranteed”, observes Barbara Mangiacavalli, president of the National Federation of Nurses (Fnopi), commenting on the results of the report.

In our country – explains a note – nurses' salaries have salary differences, at parity of purchasing power, with annual salaries in Germany, Switzerland and the United Kingdom being 56%, 46.2% and 20% less respectively. Not even the latest contract, closed in 2021, has significantly improved an already difficult situation also due to the limited possibility of career opportunities. According to the Report, also created with the contribution of Fnopi, adequate staff planning is therefore necessary, the increase in the training offer and the adoption of measures to restore attractiveness to work in the National Health Service (NHS) in terms of recognition social and economic.