Culiacán, Sinaloa.- Although there are more than two months left for the rainy season to starts in Sinaloa, the dams that supply water to the entity continue with significant decline of water daily, arriving during the last days of March at a 22.3 percent total storage.

During last year on the same date, the storage of the eleven dams in the state was 19.1 percent, a very insignificant difference considering that by the end of June 2021 the dams were in a situation critical water storage reporting only 9.3 percent of water.

According to the technical director of the North Pacific Basin of the National Water Commission (Conagua), water supplies are guaranteed to complete the irrigation of the autumn-winter agricultural cyclein addition to supplying the demand for public-urban use, however, it is expected that the dams will be in a critical state of water conservation for the second consecutive year at the start of the rainy season.

The Sinaloa dams that have the highest percentage of water are Aurelio Benassini, which has 50.5 percent, 43.1 percent, Josefa Ortiz de Domínguez, 41.5 percent, Sanalona, ​​34.9 percent, Guillermo Blake Aguilar, 30.7 percent, Juan Guerrero Alcocer , 26.1 percent José Lopez Portillo and 22.0 percent Gustavo Díaz Ordaz.

The weights that are in the most worrying levels of water volume are with 21.0 percent, Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla, 18.6 percent, Luis Donaldo Colosio, 16.9 percent, Eustaquio Buelna and 11.3 percent, Adolfo López Mateos.