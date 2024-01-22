Home page World

From: Maximilian Kettenbach

Press Split

In a canal near Vienna, an angler pulls one foot out of the water. New, gruesome details continue to come to light. The case is getting bigger and bigger.

Vienna/Munich – Sawed in mafia style and sunk into the water. The creepy discovery in the Marchfeld Canal in Vienna's Floridsdorf district has been keeping Vienna in suspense for days. Now a new suspicion follows: Does the trail even lead to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard?

After a DNA comparison it is clear: it is an Iranian citizen who has been missing and wanted since November 15, 2023, Austrian media report with reference to the police.

Angler pulls foot out of the water – the extent of the fall increases

An angler made a scary catch on January 13, 2024: Instead of a fish, he pulled a human foot out of the water. In the following days, additional body parts were found through “extensive and meticulous search measures, including divers from the EKO/Cobra Special Forces Directorate and the police service dog unit,” the police reported.

The investigators quickly assumed it was a homicide – but for tactical reasons did not want to provide any further information about the cause of death. But then the case picked up speed and became even more macabre. “Traces of a sharp-edged tool were found on the bones of various parts of the dead man’s body,” reported the Crown newspaper. Traces of blunt force were found on the severed head.

The conclusion: The victim could have been first killed and then “sawed up mafia style” before the body parts were lowered into the water. The crime could have happened a long time ago: police spokeswoman Julia Schick reports ORF of “weeks or even months”.

Does the trail lead to Iran? Austria's investigators are apparently pursuing explosive leads

According to the portal oe24.at The investigators are primarily investigating two theories: Was the victim involved in illegal business and was therefore killed in “mafia style”? Or was the man even pursued by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard all the way to Vienna and “disposed of” there?

Iranian Revolutionary Guard The full name of the Revolutionary Guard is the “Army of the Guardians of the Islamic Revolution”. It was founded after the 1979 revolution. They should and should continue to prevent a coup and protect the state ideology. The Revolutionary Guard is considered the most powerful pillar of the leadership of the Islamic Republic. In addition to independent military units for the army, air force and navy, it also has its own intelligence service.

Another detail is also exciting: According to the report, the Iranian was reported missing in Vienna-Hietzing. However, the case was not initially made public due to its explosive nature.

In recent years, Vienna has been repeatedly shaken by murder cases that have attracted a lot of attention: Also in the Florisdorf district, a 20-year-old was murdered by two Austrians in 2022. In 2021, a 13-year-old was killed after being drugged.