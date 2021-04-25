The Union has chosen Armin Laschet as candidate for chancellor. But his polls are low.

Berlin – The Chancellor candidates: inside have been chosen. Olaf Scholz will be running for chancellorship for the SPD, Annalena Baerbock for the Greens and Armin Laschet for the Union. The general election will take place in September this year.

The Union’s candidate for chancellor does not seem to have received much public support. In a new representative poll by the polling institute Civey for the Augsburg General (Thursday edition) 67.1 percent of those surveyed do not believe that Laschet will become the new chancellor. Just one in five respondents (20.7 percent) assume that the CDU leader will succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel. 12.2 percent of those surveyed are unsure.

Laschet’s competitor Annalena Baerbock, on the other hand, does much better. In another poll for the Augsburg General 28.5 percent of those surveyed said they believed the Green candidate would move into the Chancellery. As a restriction: some of the data were collected before it became clear who the Union’s candidate for chancellor would be.

Laschet as chancellor candidate of the Union: According to surveys, hardly anyone believes in his success

What seems to be an even bigger problem for Laschet is the support of their own electorate. Baerbock, on the other hand, is very popular in its own warehouse. According to the survey, 67.9 percent of the Greens believe in favor of them Augsburg General of her candidate (15.2 percent do not believe in Baerbock). The CDU leader is far from such polls. Among the voters of the Union, according to the Civey poll, not even a third of Union supporters expect Laschet to become Chancellor. According to this, only 28 percent of them believe in the success of the CDU boss, while 62.7 percent do not.

Another representative survey by the polling institute Civey for the mirror comes to a similar result. On the question: “In your opinion, was it the right decision by the Union to appoint Armin Laschet as candidate for Chancellor instead of Markus Söder? “, 66 percent of all respondents answered” No “. A large part would have preferred CSU boss Markus Söder as the Union’s candidate for chancellor. Among the voters of the CDU and CSU, the frustration with the Chancellor candidate Laschet is even greater. Among the Union supporters: 77 percent answered the question with “no”.

Laschet’s polls at the are also worrying for the Union mirrorSurvey. If there were direct elections in the federal elections, only about 11 percent would choose Laschet. The CDU leader is thus behind the Green Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock, who would vote about 30 percent of the respondents directly. The incumbent Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) got 17 percent of the vote. This puts Armin Laschet in last place.

According to a survey, the green top candidate and party leader Annalena Baerbock is for the Wirtschaftswoche the favorite of business executives. When asked about the direct election of the Chancellor, Baerbock came up with 26.5 percent. FDP leader Christian Lindner follows in second place with 16.2 percent. Union’s top candidate Armin Laschet follows in third place with 14.3 percent. SPD Chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz received the least approval with 10.5 percent. 32.5 percent of those surveyed are still undecided. The Institut Civey surveyed around 1,500 executives from the private and public sectors on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Also a quick poll by the INSA Institute for the Picture-Newspaper shows similar results. Only 18 percent of Germans consider CDU boss Armin Laschet to be the best candidate for the post of chancellor: in. Armin Laschet is in third place, well behind the candidates: inside the SPD and the Greens. The candidate of the Greens, Annalena Baerbock, does best, with a quarter of the votes. SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz follows in second place with 21 percent. However, almost a quarter (24 percent) of those surveyed are still undecided. (dp / AFP)