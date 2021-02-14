A research group from the USA has examined a special corona case. One man had an infection for over five months. His body offered the virus an optimal environment.

American scientists observed that a person infected with corona never got well.

He remained sick and infectious for 150 days. He suffered from an autoimmune disease.

There is a suspicion that the virus offers a perfect environment for new mutations – worldwide.

Munich – Viruses mutate relatively quickly due to their very unstable basic genetic structure. This can cause major problems during the corona pandemic. Researchers in the United States have investigated a particular case that suggests that even individuals, under certain circumstances, can produce many variants of the virus.

Corona: Man suffers from Covid-19 for five months

A 45-year-old man who was seriously ill with antiphospholipid syndrome, one of the most common autoimmune diseases, was accompanied. He came to the hospital with a high fever. A corona infection was found there. He was released after five days. But the man did not get well. Jonathan Li told the US broadcaster NPR that he had carried living, multiplying viruses for five months. The attending doctor noted that the same infection lasted five months. The 45-year-old had to be treated in hospital again and again. He suffered from abdominal pain, shortness of breath and tiredness.

Various treatment methods were used in the hospital. The patient was artificially ventilated and received remdesivir and an antibody cocktail that was once administered to Donald Trump after his corona infection. After 154 days, around five months, the 45-year-old died of shock and respiratory failure.

Corona: With a single infection, numerous virus mutations formed in the body of a sick person

In the course of the illness, the man was repeatedly tested positive for Corona. When sequencing the genome of the viruses, however, it became apparent that new variants were constantly forming in the patient’s body. The antibodies that he had built up as a result of the infections were unable to fight them. The research group found over twenty variants. The findings are in the article “Persistence and Evolution of SARS-CoV-2 in an Immunocompromised Host”, published in New England Journal of Medicine has appeared, recorded.

As reported by NPR, after the release it was found that the variants that had formed in the body of the American patient were similar to those from other continents. From this derives the theory that the virus can try its hand at people with immune disorders. It mutates very often and can develop optimally from the pathogen’s perspective. Then it jumps over to other people and can spread.

Meanwhile, the Danish mink variant that has appeared in Bavaria is causing concern. (lb)

