FromVictoria Krumbeck close

A huge iceberg was recorded floating off the coast of Newfoundland. The “iceberg avenue” between Greenland and Canada is known for this.

Newfoundland — A giant iceberg keeps popping up on social media. It is said to be about the size of London and was captured off the Canadian island of Newfoundland in July. A video first posted on TikTok shows the giant mountain gliding past the coast. Some of the users on the Internet feel reminded of the large iceberg in the “Game of Thrones” series by the recording. Such icebergs are not uncommon in Newfoundland.

A huge iceberg drifted off the Canadian island of Newfoundland in July. © Screenshot TikTok/emoinuoinam

Huge Iceberg Floats Off Newfoundland — As Big As London

The video clip was viewed more than six million times on TikTok. Twitter also seems to be full of the recordings of the big iceberg. The pictures were taken in the small town of Conche, as the filmmaker of the video reveals in another post on Instagram. In the comments, users are fascinated by the iceberg. Some are reminded of the phrase “Winter is coming” which refers to the Game of Thrones series. The iceberg played a major role in it.

The icebergs around Newfoundland are broken off parts of Greenland glaciers, like National Geographic informed. The icebergs float along the so-called “Iceberg Avenue”. This stretches from Greenland across the east coast of Canada to further into the Atlantic. The icebergs pass Newfoundland and Labrador. The region is known for “iceberg watching”. From May to July, tourists and locals can watch the spectacle of the floating icebergs.

Icebergs off Newfoundland: Greenland glaciers are melting four times faster

While many people are fascinated by the icebergs, many scientists are concerned about the speed at which the icebergs are melting. National Geographic refers to a study by the US Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, which found that the glaciers in Greenland are melting four times faster than previously thought.

When icebergs and glaciers melt, sea levels rise. Should the so-called “doomsday glacier” melt, the sea levels could even rise by around 65 centimetres. (vk)

Rubric list image: © Sreenshot TikTok/emoinuoinam