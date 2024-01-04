The water in the Maas, among other things, continues to rise. Sandbags are being placed in more and more places to prevent high water from flowing into houses, including Leerdam and Hoorn. The high water is causing nuisance in various places, including in Maastricht, where a bridge was in danger of collapsing. Dike guards have been deployed in Marken as a precaution since 11 p.m. due to the high water level in the Markermeer.

