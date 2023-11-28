Alberto Scagni’s conditions are still too serious, the doctors have decided to maintain the pharmacological coma

The awakening of Alberto Scagni has been postponed. After the beating in prison and hospitalization in serious condition, the prisoner remains in a medically induced coma.

The news came from the health facility. After the medical tests carried out on Alberto Scagni, the doctors decided to postpone awakening:

The patient’s condition remains serious. Such as to induce doctors to maintain the state of pharmacological coma. The prognosis remains reserved and the patient continues the appropriate care in the intensive care unit of the Borea hospital in Sanremo.

This is the note from the ASL1 of Imperia, which illustrates the serious conditions of the man who took the life of his sister Alice Scagni last May. He has been beaten inside the Sanremo prison by two prisoners under the influence of alcohol. They locked his cellmate in the bathroom to prevent him from intervening and then attacked the 42-year-old with kicks and punches and then with the leg of a table. Scagni was saved by prison guards. Without their intervention, she probably wouldn’t have made it.

Alberto was underwent surgery on the face, trachea and larynx, his conditions are serious and worrying. The Imperia Public Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation into attempted crime. It’s not the first time, Scagni he had already been beaten in Massari prisonbefore moving to Sanremo.

Alberto Scagni and the crime of his sister Alice

He threatened his parents, demanded money from them and his sister. Her mother and father could no longer control her behavior and had reported the situation and asked for help from the mental health service. However, no one ever intervened.

Also that same day, after a threatening call, Alberto and Alice’s father had called the police. However, no officer intervened and the 42-year-old showed up at his sister Alice Scagni’s house. He has ended his life with several stab wounds.