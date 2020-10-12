In West Bengal, the Forest Department has started the recruitment of 2000 Forest Assistants for the 8th pass, for which many research scholars, master’s degrees and engineering degrees have applied. This information has been given to PTI by a senior forest department official.

The West Bengal government is recruiting 2000 posts of forest assistants. This recruitment will be a temporary base, which is to reduce the ongoing conflict between humans and wild creatures.

Despite having a temporary job, many Hi-Fi degree candidates are applying. Malda Forest Department Ranger Subir Kumar Guha said that the PhD Scholar and Master Degree applicants say that they have no work.

MA from history, Sudhir Moitra said, he considers the government job in view of the current situation of the corona epidemic, even if it is temporary and seems to be less qualified

He said, ‘Things are worrying about the job. But due to the Corona epidemic, many other people have also lost their jobs. Many companies have closed down and recruitments are also becoming scarce in the province. I want to do any type of government job. Even if it is on a contract base.

At the same time, Raktim Chand, who did MSc from Economics, said, “In the current situation, a job worth a few thousand rupees is better than doing nothing.” Candidates applying for the recruitment of Forest Assistant have scored 30-30 marks in reading and writing in the Bengali language.

Apart from this, 10 marks for those studying English or Hindi, 20 for general knowledge and 10 marks for personality test are being tested.

A senior official said that Hi-Fi degrees are applying for jobs with lesser qualifications, but we cannot stop them.