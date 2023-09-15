Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu has not been seen in public for more than two weeks, raising questions about his whereabouts and situation. His disappearance is reminiscent of that of his foreign counterpart Qin Gang, dismissed without explanation last July after not appearing at any event.

The last public event in which Li, sanctioned by Washington since 2018 for the purchase of weapons from Russia, was seen at a China-Africa security forum held on August 29, shortly after he traveled to Moscow and Minsk. to meet with senior Russian and Belarusian officials.

According to the Financial Times, American sources believe that the minister is under house arrest while he is the subject of an investigation whose nature is unknown.

The American ambassador in Tokyo, Rahm Emanuel, said on the social network

Web page



Li still appears on the Ministry of Defense website and there are recent mentions of his name on the Asian country’s social networks. The same portal deleted a large part of the mentions of Qin Gang a month after his disappearance, when his dismissal had already been confirmed at the end of last July.

Qin, former Chinese ambassador to the United States, was promoted last December and stopped appearing in public on June 25 after months of frenetic activity with the opening of the country once the ‘zero covid’ policy was finalized.

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) removed him from office without giving any explanation, raising all kinds of speculation about his fall, from health problems, to an alleged extramarital affair with a television presenter and even a political purge after months of internal struggles. within the training.

Li’s absence comes about a month after the dismissal of two generals from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Rocket Force, without an explanation being provided.