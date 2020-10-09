The corona numbers keep rising. What happens now? Chancellor Angela Merkel will hold a spontaneous crisis summit on Friday.

In Germany, the corona numbers have recently skyrocketed.

The development is particularly critical in the big cities.

That’s why Chancellor Angela Merkel wants to talk about the situation on Friday.

Update from October 9, 2:10 p.m.: Actually should Chancellor Angela Merkel report on the results of the crisis summit from 2 p.m. But as so often in pandemic times, the CDU politician still a long time coming. There’s a lot to talk about right now.

Corona: Merkel invites the mayor to a spontaneous crisis summit – party problem in Germany?

Initial report: Berlin – The Corona infection numbers in Germany continue to rise rapidly. Many countries in Europe have been struggling with a suspected second wave * for weeks. Well it probably has that too Federal Republic Caught. More than 4,000 new cases within 24 hours correspond to values ​​from the pandemic weddings in March and April. What’s next Politicians are challenged.

Corona in Germany: worrying shift in numbers

In view of the increasing number of cases, Health Minister continued Jens Spahn (CDU) on Thursday together with Lothar Wieler, President of the Robert Koch Institute *, held a press conference. The politician stated that the pandemic had shifted – away from individual, local hotspots, towards the nationwide spread in the country’s metropolises.

In the big cities, the number of cases has recently increased significantly. In Frankfurt, Bremen and share Berlin the so-called seven-day incidence * has already exceeded the critical 50 value. It shows the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days and is an important limit value for stricter measures to contain the pandemic.

“It takes perseverance, a sense of responsibility & solidarity to get through this well together #Pandemic get. We can do that if we #AHA– Adhere to the rules and everyone thinks about which celebration and which trip we can do without now. ” @jensspahn at #ARDextra in @The first pic.twitter.com/q4pssNmcvo – BMG (@BMG_Bund) October 8, 2020

Corona in Germany: Concern about spreading in big cities – Merkel meets with mayors

Leipzig’s Lord Mayor Burkhard Jung described the rapid increase in Germany as a warning sign. “Whether it will succeed in slowing the second Corona wave will be decided in the next few weeks in the big cities,” said the SPD politician dpa. “Because a lot of people live there in a compact space.”

Current developments pose problems for politics. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) wants to discuss the current situation with the city leaders of the eleven largest German cities from Friday afternoon. According to a government spokesman, the mayors and mayors of Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Cologne, Frankfurt am Main, Stuttgart, Dusseldorf, Leipzig, Dortmund, eat and Bremen take part.

Corona in Germany: The Covid 19 situation is critical in many metropolises

The 7-day incidence in the eleven largest cities in Germany (source: RKI) Berlin: 47.2 cases per 100,000 population ** Hamburg: 29.7 Munich: 42.2 Cologne: 49.8 Frankfurt am Main: 55.9 Stuttgart: 43.7 Dusseldorf: 26.1 Leipzig: 12.1 Dortmund: 26.3 eat: 48.4 Bremen: 63.1

Corona in Germany: Merkel invites you to talk – young people challenged

The conversations should also focus on the behavior of younger people. This section of the population needs to be made aware of how to deal more responsibly with the pandemic. The party scene applies in some cities such as Berlin as an accelerator of the corona spread.

In the last few days, politics appealed to the youth in particular. Even if Covid-19 would take a milder course of the disease in younger people, one may corona Do not underestimate it, they said. (as) *Merkur.de is part of the nationwide Ippen digital editorial network

** in the Berlin districts of Neukölln, Mitte, Tempelhof-Schöneberg, Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg, Charlottenburg-Wilmersdorf, the 50 mark has already been exceeded. Due to their size, the areas count as an independent urban district.

