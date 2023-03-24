The screen time of young children up to the age of six has increased by seven minutes compared to 2022. They now spend an average of one hundred minutes a day on digital media, especially on a tablet, telephone or television screen. A quarter of the parents of 0 and 1 year olds indicate that their child spends at least two hours a day on screens. This was reported by Netwerk Mediawijsheid on Friday after an investigation.

