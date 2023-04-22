FromTeresa Toth close

In Austria, the construction of a cable car is planned. The snag: The train is supposed to lead over a nudist area. That causes a lot of trouble.

Vienna – The construction of a cable car is planned on the Austrian Kahlenberg in Vienna. This causes excitement in the nudist community Florisdorf – because the train would run directly over the nudist zone on the northern Danube island. The community sees their privacy at risk.

Project Kahlenberg cable car overall length 5.6 kilometers driving time around 20 minutes carrying capacity 1,800 people per hour construction time ten months, beginning still open Costs 70 million euros

FKK protest in Austria because of the cable car: the developer defends the project

“Driving over and along the Danube Island on such a long route is almost an invitation to unpack the camera,” says Barbara Hausjell, quoted OE24.at quoted. “Ever since cell phone cameras came along, I didn’t give a damn anymore. I don’t want to end up on the internet,” emphasizes the 72-year-old. In summer she likes to sunbathe in the nudist area on the Danube Island near Strebersdorf. The planned cable car has seriously disturbed people’s privacy, which she finds very “regrettable”.

The route should lead from Heiligenstadt train station via the Danube Island to Jedlesee, from there along the Hubertusdamm to Strebersdorf and via the Danube Island back up to the Kahlenberg, as shown on the website seilbahn-kahlenberg.at is explained. According to project developer Hannes Dejaco, it is only a very small part that would cross the nudist zone.

Cable car causes nudist protest in Austria: In the worst case, the area could dissolve

In addition to the nudist community, the Florisdorf Greens are also campaigning against the project. On your webpage explains the party under the heading “cable car or nature conservation” on possible ecological effects that the planned construction would result in – for example, numerous trees would have to be cleared. But the protection of the nudist community is also a key argument against the cable car, as it “definitely represents an impairment” for naturists OE24.at the Group leader Heinz Berger.

“Vienna would have one more attraction. Not because of the destination of the cable car, but because of its route. Tourists and “locals” would have a clear bird’s-eye view of the most natural form of human beings,” writes the party on its website. The result is that the nudist area is being pushed out or, in the worst case, dissolved.

Windows with a frosted glass switch in the cable car cabins could be the solution for the route above the nudist zone. (icon picture) © Andreas Rosar/dpa

Nudist protest in Austria against planned cable car: frosted glass circuit to prevent gaping

However, project developer Dejaco claims to have found a solution for this. “In order to protect those looking for relaxation on the Danube Island, and here especially in the nudist area, from the looks of passengers, the windows of the cabins can be fitted with an automatic frosted glass switch if required,” explained the entrepreneur. In this way, the lower part of the cable car cabins above the nudist area can be made opaque and gaping can be prevented. However, it is questionable whether the FFK community and the Greens will be able to change their minds as a result.

Also in the Pupplinger Au, a village in Bavaria, nudists no longer feel comfortable. The reason for this is the increased police presence, which was caused by drug trafficking and the misuse of the area as a sex club. (tt)

List of rubrics: © Andreas Rosar/dpa