S.The British government has been urging domestic companies for weeks to end the nationwide home office for their employees and to bring them back to their offices. Otherwise the inner cities are threatened with desertification, and this is particularly true for the metropolis of London, fears Boris Johnson’s government. Federal Reserve Chairman Andrew Bailey also supported the call back to the offices. But the response from the economy is poor. Great Britain is still – more than two months after the end of the official Corona lockdown – the country in Europe with the highest quota of employees working from home.

Instead, the service group Capita, which employs 45,000 people, announced that it would close more than a third of its 250 offices in the country. Almost 100 open-plan offices are being given up permanently. Capita boss Jon Lewis is hoping for a double-digit million saving a year. The company had already extended the home office permit for employees until the New Year, which saves a lot of commuting, especially in London.

“Why spend up to two hours a day commuting to and from the central London office five times a week when you can work just as effectively from home?” Said Lewis of the company’s workforce, which mainly handles major government contracts such as collecting radio license fees, the London environmental zone fee and personnel administration for the British army makes billions in sales. In a concept paper, Capita calls the “New Hybrid Norm” the fact that a large number of employees work permanently from home.

The city center still looks very empty

If the example catches on, many in the City of London and other cities fear great economic damage. The dwindling number of people in employment would lead to permanent large losses in sales for the already ailing catering and other businesses. The sandwich chain Pret a Manger recently announced that it would cut almost 3,000 jobs. A third of their workforce is laid off and shops are closed. Before Corona there was a Pret a Manger on every third corner in downtown London. Now both tourists and office workers are missing, who quickly buy a sandwich or a baguette during their lunch break. The demand is much lower than it used to be.

The city center still looks very empty. In the financial district of Canary Wharf, only a little more than 15 percent of the total of 120,000 office workers who streamed into the high-rise towers there before Corona had returned in mid-August. London is lagging behind other European cities: while only a little more than 30 percent returned to their jobs there, it is almost 60 percent in Frankfurt and around three quarters in Paris, shows an overview by Morgan Stanley Research.

Some banks try to lure their employees into the open-plan offices. Goldman Sachs wants to bring its London employees back, but the return is voluntary. Those who respond to the employer’s call receive free food and protective masks for the journey as an incentive. Childcare is also organized while schools are closed. At Barclays, 69,000 employees will continue to work from home until at least the end of September.

“It is important to bring people back together in physical concentration,” said Barclays boss Jes Staley, who had said during the epidemic that the era of giant office towers with 7,000 employees is probably over. Bank NatWest, which until recently was called the Royal Bank of Scotland, will have 50,000 of its employees, about 80 percent of its workforce, work from home by 2021. The asset manager Schroders has announced that it wants to enable its 5000 employees to work flexibly on a permanent basis. Pessimists therefore fear that many “ghost towns” will arise in the country.

The London Property Alliance, an advocacy group of 420 major real estate investors, has appealed to London’s Secretary of Transport Grant Shaps to encourage more people to return to their inner-city offices through cheap and flexible tube tickets and more bike paths. The landlords must tremble. In a survey by real estate consultancy Gerald Eve, 92 percent of responding companies said they were considering downsizing their office space. Many of them put the reduction at up to 35 percent this year.