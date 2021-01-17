A troubling discovery has been made in China in recent days. According to the government of the Asian country, they detected coronavirus in ice cream produced in the east of the country, forcing the withdrawal of product packages from the same batch in the market.

The Daqiaodao Food Co., Ltd., in Tianjin, near Beijing, was isolated and its employees were tested for the infection, the city government said in a statement. Until then there was no indication that anyone had contracted the virus from eating the ice cream.

What the authorities were able to verify is that more than 29,000 packages of the lot had not been sold. And that 390 of the products already sold in Tianjin were tracked, alerting authorities elsewhere about shipments to their areas.

The mystery of the covid-19 found in the ice creams once again brought into focus the presence of the virus in food products and its duration in them, since the ingredients included powdered milk from New Zealand and whey powder from Ukraine, according to authorities .

As a result, the Chinese government hinted that the disease, first detected at the end of 2019 in the city of Wuhan, in central China, came from abroad and has highlighted what it describes as the discovery of coronavirus in fish and other imported foods, despite the skepticism of foreign scientists.

For their part, the 1,662 employees of the company Daqiaodao Food Co., Ltd. were quarantined and subjected to swabs; 700 tested negative and the other results were not announced.

