What measures can be taken if Dutch parliamentarians have been bribed by Russia? There were reports about this from the Czech Republic last week. The House of Representatives will debate this issue on Tuesday, at the request of PVV leader Geert Wilders. In an attempt to find out names of Dutch people, the outgoing cabinet had contact with the Czech authorities “last weekend.” They have not yet shared the names of “Dutch persons or Dutch organizations”, write outgoing ministers Hugo de Jonge (Interior, CDA) and Kajsa Ollongren (Defense, D66). in a letter which was sent to the House of Representatives on Monday evening. As long as no names and concrete suspicions are announced, it promises to be a difficult debate.

Constitutional law scholars speak of possible official misconduct. Volt leader Laurens Dassen announced last week that he is already preparing a parliamentary complaints procedure. This means that the House of Representatives would have to investigate the allegations itself and then ask the Supreme Court to prosecute any suspects.

This would be unique: never before has a minister or MP been prosecuted through this procedure.

Russian operation

Last week, Czech intelligence announced a Russian influence operation. Politicians from various European countries are said to have received cash to spew Russian propaganda about Ukraine in the European Parliament in the run-up to the European elections. This would also have happened in national parliaments. The payments would be made via the Czech website Voice of Europe are done.

These politicians are said to include Dutch nationals, whose names have not been shared by the Czech Republic with the General Intelligence and Security Service (AIVD).

Also read

Controversial pro-Russian website Voice of Europe was also a stage for FVD prominent figures

Volt leader Dassen previously spoke of “very serious allegations” and asked for “openness of affairs”. Now that the cabinet has not been able to announce any names, he wants the House of Representatives to discuss “what the options are for obtaining information.”

NSC leader Pieter Omtzigt asked in a TV program on Sunday Outside court to “declassify” secret information regarding the influence operation. “The government knows something and must make it known so that it can be corrected [Nederlandse] Parliament and the European Parliament know how to act,” said Omtzigt.

Even if the Czech authorities share names of Dutch people with the intelligence services, there is little chance that the government will reveal them, according to constitutional law professors Hansko Broeksteeg of Radboud University and Wim Voermans of Leiden University. Both professors suspect that the government will then say that it is state secret information. “The House can then ask for information again, but will be left empty-handed if the government maintains the position that disclosure is not in the interest of the state,” says Broeksteeg.

Also read

Czech secret service: European politicians, including Dutch ones, bribed with Russian money

Commission-sneaky

According to Voermans, information that intelligence services have is “never directly disclosed.” The idea behind this is that the AIVD “otherwise allows itself to look too much into the map”. However, the House can be informed through the so-called committee secret in which faction leaders are confidentially informed about research by the intelligence services. But MPs are not allowed to do anything with what they hear there. “That would be a crime,” said Voermans.

Since the announcement of the Russian influence operation, there have been rumors about politicians from the Forum for Democracy (FVD). Earlier this year, MEP Marcel de Graaff proclaimed a Russian conspiracy theory in the European Parliament about Ukrainian participation in Western “pedo networks”. Party leader Thierry Baudet has long been an admirer of Russian President Vladimir Putin and has regularly been interviewed by Voice of Europe.

Furthermore, FVD has come under fire several times in recent years due to the refusal of MPs to declare additional income. At the end of last year, the entire FVD faction was punished with a one-week suspension. Thierry Baudet, Freek Jansen and Gideon van Meijeren were allowed to be present during voting.

Since the announcement of the Russian influence operation, there have been rumors about Forum for Democracy politicians

Catch-22

The limited information available about the Russian operation suggests that it may involve the official offense of bribery, which in the Netherlands carries a maximum prison sentence of eight years for office holders such as MPs. The Public Prosecution Service is not authorized to initiate criminal proceedings against parliamentarians suspected of official misconduct. Article 119 of the Constitution stipulates that in such a case, only the government or the House of Representatives can initiate a complaints procedure at the Supreme Court.

To start this, ideally “it should be known who it concerns,” says Professor Broeksteeg. His colleague Voermans speaks of a “catch-22: the government that has the information cannot share it, and the House of Representatives can do something, but does not have the information.”

If the Czech authorities later share names of Dutch persons and organizations, De Jonge and Ollongren write, the AIVD can inform the Public Prosecution Service. But if the names of Dutch politicians become known, the service only has two options: inform a party chairman or conduct a “warning conversation” with the people concerned. In extreme cases, the intelligence service may decide to make information public, for example to “raise awareness in society” or as a deterrent “towards countries guilty” of bribery and subversion.

In any case, parliamentary prosecution would be a “draconian measure”, according to Voermans. Within the complaints procedure, suspected politicians have “much fewer rights than in ordinary criminal law.” The police and the Public Prosecution Service may only act in ordinary criminal proceedings “if there is a concrete suspicion”. In parliamentary procedure, 'a suspicion' is sufficient. For example, if a party does not declare additional income, this could be considered “as a suspicion that such a party has improper financial ties with Russia,” according to Voermans.

Parliamentary indictment

If at least five MPs believe that a crime has been committed, a parliamentary complaint may be filed. The “only protection” a suspect then has is that a parliamentary majority must then decide whether an investigative committee will be established, according to Voermans.

According to the professor, such a committee has “a lot of powers”, comparable to a parliamentary committee of inquiry: for example, the committee can have houses searched and request bank details. A suspect can only defend himself in an interrogation. “It is not allowed to provide counter-evidence,” said Voermans. He therefore expects that the House of Representatives will “not lightly” enter into the parliamentary complaints procedure for this reason alone.

This special complaints procedure was last used in 1880 to prosecute a co-suspect of a fugitive senator for forgery. More recently, Geert Wilders tried to start a complaints procedure in 2009 against then minister Eberhard van der Laan (Housing, PvdA), because he did not want to provide information about “the costs of immigrants to society”. The request was put to a vote at the time and rejected without a chance.