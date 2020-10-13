Our body excretes excess fluid in the form of urine. Our kidneys and bladders act as the main organs in this task. So if you do not go to pass urin when the pressure comes, then it has a bad effect on kidney and bladder. Let us tell you that the bladder of all people does the same thing, but still its holding power is different.

Some people have to go to the rest room immediately as soon as the urin pressure is created. Then whether they are in the middle of a meeting or doing some other urgent work. They do not hold their urin for a while. This condition can also be caused by urine infection and overactive bladder Overactive bladder (OAB) also.

If you too have such a problem, first of all, you have to know what is the reason for your problem. If the reason for this is infection, then after taking a test from the doctor, eating some medicines will solve your problem.

Frequent urination problem

But if the problem of not stopping urination is due to the over active bladder, then you should not consume these 5 things before going somewhere. So that you can do your work carefully and do not have to interrupt the meeting or work due to the pressure of urin. Especially do not consume them before going on a long journey…

Citrus Fruit

– Lemon, orange, seasonal, pineapple, etc. fruits definitely do the job of keeping your stomach fit and your mind calm. But you should not consume these fruits before any trip or meeting.

-Because citrus fruits can make your overactive bladder more active. This may require you to pass urin again and again. This can make you feel uncomfortable among others.

Avoid taking artificial sugar in tea-coffee or drink

Artificial Sugar

-If you have problem of frequent urination due to over active bladder, do not consume artificial sugar like saccharin, aspartame and sucralose at all before leaving for any important work.

-If you are ordering tea, coffee or other drinks in a restaurant, you can check the information on the sugar level before using the sugar, whether it is artificial sugar.

Avoid drinking coffee

-It is quite right that taking a mug of coffee removes the fatigue of both body and mind and you are ready to work with full energy once again. But let us tell you that if your bladder is over-active, do not bring the idea of ​​drinking coffee before any important work.

– Because after 20 to 25 minutes of drinking coffee, you will definitely get urin. In such a situation, if you are having a necessary discussion in a meeting or driving to reach somewhere, then in both the situations you will have a useless problem.

Avoid spicy foods to avoid frequent urination problems

Do not eat too spicy and salty

People with over active bladder should also avoid eating too much hot and too much salt food. Because after eating a lot of spices and salt, you will feel thirsty again and again.

-The more water you drink, the more you have to go to pass the urin because the over active bladder does not hold the urine for a while.

Avoid taking too cold and sweet

-Before meeting and traveling, you should also avoid taking too sweet or too cold. Such as lassi, buttermilk, ice cream etc. Because after some time after eating these, there is a lethargy in your body and your body gets desperate to take a nap.

– In the middle of the meeting or while driving, you will repeatedly yawn, this will deteriorate your focus. Along with this, you will also get urin again and again due to taking cold and sweet things. In such a situation, your impression can also get worse and you may feel uncomfortable.

What can you eat?

Those experiencing the problem of over active bladder should eat a small amount of black salt mixed with dry fruits fried in a spoonful of coconut oil before going to a meeting or a trip. Additionally you can eat ripe bananas and cucumber salad. Or you can eat salad prepared from boiled green beans and vegetables. All these foods will keep you energetic and there will not be any problem of urine. The special thing is that there will not be any lack of water in your body due to the consumption of these things.

