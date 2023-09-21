His teammate, Jordi Alba, also left early in the first half (34 minutes), which raised the concern of Argentine coach Tata Martino, who thought it was related to a muscle injury.

The Spanish newspaper “Marca” quoted Martino as saying after the end of the match that he did not believe that “there were muscle injuries” for Messi and Alba, noting that after speaking with both players he became “less pessimistic.”

The Inter Miami coach admitted that he was not thinking about their presence on Sunday against Orlando in the American League, stressing that he was confident of their presence in the US Open Cup final next Wednesday against the Houston Dynamo.

He added: “It’s just fatigue. I don’t think there’s a muscle injury. I know we have a final match, but it’s impossible for them to get on the field if they’re not in a position to do so.”

It is noteworthy that the match between Inter Miami and Toronto ended in favor of Robert Taylor’s teammates with four clean goals.

Inter Miami currently ranks 25th with 31 points, 28 points away from leader Cincinnati.