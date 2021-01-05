The world economy is sick with Covid-19. This is the pessimistic diagnosis delivered by the World Bank on Tuesday January 5. Its recovery will largely depend on the speed of the deployment of massive vaccination campaigns, warns the institution, which has lowered its forecast for growth in the world for 2021. Nevertheless, the World Bank judges that the fall of the economy in 2020 was “less severe” than feared, with a decline of 4.3% against -4.5% expected.

Global GDP is expected to grow by 4% this year, down 0.2 percentage point compared to the last projection, the institution details in its global economic outlook. “The recovery risks (…) remaining modest if politicians do not take decisive action to contain the pandemic and implement reforms conducive to investment”, warns the institution, which considers that “Short-term prospects are highly uncertain”.

The increase, at the end of 2020, in Covid-19 contaminations and new variants of the coronavirus, lead to additional restrictions further disrupting economic activity, in the United States and in Europe in particular. These setbacks, the consequence of which is the slowdown in growth, have also led, according to the World Bank, to a reduction “considerable” public and private revenues. On the one hand, tax revenues have fallen, while the processions of layoffs have affected the purchasing power of households.

The most pessimistic scenario, in which a continuous increase in Covid-19 contamination and the delay in the deployment of vaccines is envisaged, expects growth of only 1.6% in 2021. While the most optimistic hypothesis, which contains the control of the pandemic and the acceleration of vaccination, leans for a growth of almost 5%.

“The international community must act quickly and decisively to prevent the recent build-up of public debt from leading to serial debt crises.”, warns Ayhan Kose, head of the Fair Growth, Finance and Institutions division, quoted in a press release. He points out that “developing countries cannot afford another lost decade.”