Whimsical, quirky, ebay classifieds. The Reddit community is amused by a braces offer. But there are also creative ideas.

Munich – Whether it’s your own wife, a sheep with a chair as a ride-on lawn mower, or an invisible sword: On the online portal Ebay classified ads, bizarre offers are always put up for auction. The community on the platform is currently dealing with a particularly absurd offer Reddit.

A brace that has already been used is advertised here for only 35 euros plus shipping costs. The price is still negotiable according to the seller. The second-hand health product also has a glitter look, according to the ad.

Bizarre Ebay classified ad: Does a “crooked-toothed brat” smell big money?

A Reddit user already has a concrete guess as to how the bizarre offer could have come about. “A crooked-toothed brat must have thought: “Mom says braces like that are expensive. Then someone who wants to save money will definitely buy it. I need $35 for >insert some in-game purchase crap here< to be better than Justin Kevin Enrico Matt Eagle desert farts. I'm smart!'.

Other users of the Internet platform tend to approach the ad from a buyer’s perspective. For example, “ThrowRA-698” points out that a potential buyer must first calculate the probability of the clip fitting. “Really unprofessional,” was the harsh assessment of the user.

New toys in the bedroom? Reddit community is creative with Ebay offer

The braces do not necessarily have to be used for surgical interests. Whether it’s a dog toy, part of a sculpture or even a new fetish toy for the bedroom, the Reddit community is creative in using the bizarre piece.

In the online discussion, the user “waehle-wise” interjects that it would be better to buy a brace on Ebay than to steal it straight from a child’s mouth. (lm)

