Worms Revolution it’s available free up GOG.com with the rich Gold Editionwhich includes not only the base game but also four DLCs that add further content to the strategic experience developed by Team17.

Getting it is very simple: just visit the giveaway page on GOG.comlog in with your credentials and click on the “Add to Library” button to add the game to your library: at that point it will remain linked to your profile forever and you will be able to download and install it when we please.

Released in 2012, Worms Revolution re-proposes the classic formula of the series, proposing a solid single player campaign, characterized by increasingly complex missions, and a multiplayer sector both online and locally to challenge other users.

“For the first time ever the game features dynamic water, physical objects and four different classes of worms!” reads the official synopsis. “Customize your experience by choosing the class of worms to play as, their appearance and even the way they express themselves!”

“Worms Revolution adds some explosives to the worm-on-worm war and sends it right into the 21st century.”