An 8cm-long live parasitic worm was extracted from the brain of a 64-year-old woman in Canberra hospital, Australia. The woman is recovering well and is being monitored regularly. The infectious disease specialist Sanjaya Senanayake, infectious disease doctor of the structure: “We know that there are parasites that colonize human beings, but something that proliferates in the body with this size has never been seen before. Episodes of this kind can occur from the moment that humans and animals live in increasingly shared habitats”. The parasite has been identified as an Ophidascaris robertsi, a nematode usually found in pythons. The case was documented in the September issue of the scientific journal Emerging Infectious Diseases.



