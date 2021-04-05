D.he Suez Canal is free again, but the problems in global freight traffic will remain for many months to come. The main reason for this is not the spectacular blockade of the waterway by the container freighter Ever Given. The shortage of containers caused by the consequences of the corona weighs much more heavily. It is exacerbated by the wave of ships that are now expected in the European ports of Hamburg, Rotterdam and Le Havre.

“We warned our customers in Europe that there could be a delay of around 20 days in the delivery of goods,” says Otto Schacht, who manages sea freight for the logistics company Kuehne & Nagel from Hamburg, in an interview with the FAZ are the six days that our ships lost before the Suez Canal. ”A total of around 60,000 standard containers (TEU) from Kuehne & Nagel were prevented from passing through the accident. Egypt had tried to get the almost 400 waiting ships through the canal as quickly as possible after the Ever Given had been towed free.

“Suez was just another problem in an already complicated overall picture,” says Schacht. He is alluding to the bottleneck in containers around the world. There are far too few of the steel boxes, and far too many of them are stuck in the ports of the West, so that an imbalance has arisen. Since 2000, the number of containers moved annually has risen by 260 percent to a good 700 million. And yet their number is not enough to enable the flow of trade in exceptional situations.

10 percent more containers would be needed

Take America, for example: Two opposing developments are leading to the current “super jam” in front of the ports on the west coast of America: On the one hand, Corona had slowed down the unloading of ships in the ports for months, also because many workers were sick. But then a huge pent-up demand led to a wave of consumption that triggered orders in countries like China or Vietnam. The factories there also work and deliver at full capacity because Corona was defeated relatively quickly. The number of containers that have to be unloaded in Los Angeles and Long Beach has been rising for eight months and is now 45 percent above the previous year’s figure. These two ports alone account for around 40 percent of America’s ocean freight.

Since only two Chinese companies manufacture containers, the bottleneck cannot be remedied quickly. There are currently around 44 million containers; the Chinese build a tenth of them every year, but 2.2 million are scrapped at the same time. At least 10 percent more containers would be needed to meet current market demand.

Also because they are missing, freight prices are exploding: The spot price for the transport of a large container of 40 feet from Asia to Europe has increased from around $ 1,000 before Corona to more than $ 10,000. The pre-booked prices for deliveries over a year have also tripled over the course of a year.

The volume increases with the price, and so does the fear that larger and larger ships are being built. The Suez and Panama Canal were expanded in 2015 and 2016, ports are being expanded. The gigantic infrastructure poses a growing risk if something goes wrong. Terrorist attacks could block the Strait of Malacca, the artery of world trade in Southeast Asia, or the Strait of Hormuz, with its fairway only six miles wide. 80 percent of the oil for Japan alone is transported through this narrowness.

Thinking about alternative routes is getting louder

If something goes wrong, like now in the Suez Canal, questions about liability follow. Growing sizes, such as that of the 400-meter-long Ever Given, are driving the buzz. Egypt is now demanding a billion dollars in damages for the accident. The country that manages the British-built canal has lost around $ 15 million a day in revenue to the blockade. Large ships pay up to a million dollars for the passage. “We put a lot of effort and work into rescuing the ship. We lost income every day. We are entitled to compensation, ”said Usama Rabi, chairman of the canal authority. The Japanese owner of Ever Given, its Taiwanese shipowner, the German management company and insurers from Tokyo to London are all involved in the compensation debate.



The freight value of the 18,000 containers on board the Ever Given is around 3.5 billion dollars. For the delay of the cargo on the ships, from auto parts to live sheep, from laptops to Ikea furniture to clothing from Vietnam, shoes or toilet paper with a total value of around 10 billion dollars on the waiting ships, there are shipowners, forwarders and Experts say consumers are unlikely to receive any compensation. Since it is not lost, but is now arriving late, the risk is limited.

But thinking about alternative routes is getting louder. The northern route along the Arctic that Moscow is promoting is still difficult, and many shipowners are rejecting it because of climate protection. The southern route around the Cape of Good Hope takes seven days longer, but costs little more than using the Suez Canal – if the oil price is low enough, it can be worthwhile. The railway line between China and Germany will be fully booked by the summer. The Suez Canal, which is still a single-lane convoy in its southern part, should, according to the Ever Given experience, be expanded for billions of dollars in the medium term. The ship of the accident itself lies further in the Great Bitter Lake in the middle of the canal. In search of the cause of the loss of control, the 25-person crew was questioned several times by the authorities, and the data collection on board was evaluated.