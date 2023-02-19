The world map shows that to go from Colombia to Ukraine you have to travel about 11,000 kilometers in a straight line. As great as it may seem, this distance can become non-existent on a globalized planet, since much of what happens there has effects here or at any other latitude.

And it is that, even if one abstracts from what happens on the battlefield, there is no doubt that the invasion of Russian troops has significantly affected the world economy and, incidentally, the well-being of an important part of humanity. Many of these consequences were seen immediately, but others are long-term and will be felt over decades.

In such a way, something is at stake here that transcends regional security conditions or geopolitics itself. Put directly, historians speak of a turning point that fundamentally changes the course of present and future progress.

various effects

At first, what happened was a sudden interruption in the supply chains of food, minerals and industrial inputs, by two large exporters of raw materials. It should not be forgotten that the two Slavic nations jointly sell 12 percent of the calories consumed by the inhabitants of the Earth, a tenth of the oil or a high proportion of the fertilizers, for which the shock was felt quickly.

On the one hand, the hostilities led to the closure of several Black Sea ports and countless factories, with which the supply of wheat, corn or steel plummeted. On the other, Moscow reduced the pumping of natural gas to Europe, while the Old Continent applied multiple sanctions that included the crude oil that Russia sells.

On both sides of the Atlantic, price indices reached above 10 percent per year in the middle of last year, the highest rate in the last 40 years.

Although the phenomenon had already begun to become evident due to the imbalances caused by the pandemic, what seemed to be something temporary and manageable ended up becoming permanent and complex to control. Thus, the main central banks had no choice but to raise their interest rates in order to bring the shortage to a halt.

This determination brought with it a lower global growth rate, both in 2022 and in projections for this year and beyond. In practical terms, this is equivalent to moving in a slower lane than it would have been in the absence of the conflict.

As various multilateral entities have pointed out, things could have turned out worse. As for the Europeans, they were able to avoid the scenario of power cuts or prohibitive electricity and heating rates, thanks to a combination of strategies and some help from nature, since the current winter has not brought extreme cold.

On the other hand, the measures to contain inflation began to give results sooner than expected, with which the rate of increases is lower now. Thanks to what happened, interests will have an additional squeeze, but much less strong than what was expected.

Everything indicates, then, that there will no longer be a generalized recession in 2023. In fact, in its most recent projection exercise, the International Monetary Fund slightly raised the bet on global growth from 2.7 to 2.9 percent this year. .

Apart from the fact that there is still death and destruction on Ukrainian soil, there is no peaceful solution in sight and risks remain the order of the day

However, that things have not turned out so badly in recent months is something very different from saying that the emergency is over. Apart from the fact that there is still death and destruction on Ukrainian soil, there is no peaceful solution in sight and risks remain the order of the day.

Mechanisms like the one that allows Ukraine to export its grain by ship are fragile. For its part, Russia announced that it will cut its crude oil shipments by five percent, something that, combined with the reactivation of China, will keep hydrocarbon prices up.

From this perspective, the fight against inflation is not over. Any specialist in these matters knows that there are underlying inertias that force central banks to keep a tight rein for a long time. To cite a recent example, the strengthening experienced by the dollar in recent days responds to expectations that the cost of money in the northern hemisphere will remain high.

social costs

What has been indicated may sound far away to ordinary citizens who, in any of the five continents, must face the challenges of their daily reality. But the impact is present every time a person goes to a market to buy food, pays a restaurant bill or fills up their car with gasoline.

The fact that money is not enough is the result of multiple factors, but without a doubt the episodes in Ukraine have a high share of responsibility in the hardship that affects millions of families. A fall in real income translates into higher poverty rates.

Most serious of all is the jump in acute food insecurity in areas of Africa or Asia. According to United Nations figures, nearly 350 million people are in this condition, more than double the number before the pandemic. And of that total, about a million are in danger of starvation.

See also "False information on Repubblica", from Brazil accusations against director Molinari Whether in Sri Lanka, Egypt or Haiti, empty stomachs translate into changes of government, riots and criticism of the system that in some places is forcibly repressed.

Faced with shortages or higher prices, discontent does not take long to appear. Whether in Sri Lanka, Egypt or Haiti, empty stomachs translate into changes of government, riots and criticism of the system that in some places is forcibly repressed.

Latin America is no stranger to circumstance. A document written for UNDP by Mauricio Cárdenas and Alejandra Hernández, points out that “the economic repercussions of the Russian invasion of Ukraine have had profound effects” on this part of the world.

According to the aforementioned work, the repercussions include foreign trade channels, inflation, growth and fiscal stability. Neither the effects nor the individual responses of the countries in the area are homogeneous.

For example, exporters of primary goods experienced a small bonanza that helped a higher economic expansion. Thus, in 2022 the Gross Domestic Product of Latin America and the Caribbean had an increase of 3.9 percent, higher than the world average, according to the International Monetary Fund.

The other side of the coin is the deterioration in social indicators. The same entity affirms that 40 percent of the population in the area faces food insecurity, 15 percentage points more than in 2022. In addition, about 14 percent fall into the “severe” category, since they cannot ensure the necessary daily calorie intake.

Colombia does not shy away from what is happening to its neighbors either. Although the national economy is in the group of those to show, as confirmed by a growth rate of 7.5 percent last year, its dynamics began to suffer in recent months.

As if that were not enough, the inflationary challenge is great and the peso has been hit much harder than the currencies of other emerging nations. Within the national territory, the tail end of the situation in Ukraine also impacts the quality of life of all.

permanent effects

While futurology is an imperfect science, the aftermath of the war in Eastern Europe will equally be seen on two key issues. The first is a greater concern for self-sufficiency in critical areas, something that in the case of the Old Continent begins with the development of energy sources.

And it is that apart from the construction of regasification plants or facilities to bring fuels from North Africa, there is an even greater boom in solar or wind farms in order to reduce external dependence. The statement sounds contradictory in light of the increased use of coal-fired thermoelectric plants or what Germany has done by postponing the retirement of its nuclear plants, but after a few years the need to use Russian gas – which covered 40 percent percent of the demand before the invasion – will be reduced to a minimum.

Added to this are the fiscal stimuli adopted by the United States and the probability that the Europeans will do the same. The most optimistic maintain that the speed of change essential to reduce the threats posed by global warming will be much greater, due to not only environmental but also geostrategic concerns.

On the other hand, there is a new element. This consists of the will of numerous governments to increase their respective defense budgets up to the equivalent of two percent of the Gross Domestic Product. In practical terms, this implies double or even triple digit jumps that will last for decades.

There is no doubt that the Cold War is over, but other types of threats worry Western democracies

The reasons for increasing military spending are obvious. The size of the Russian arsenal is of such magnitude that risks have appeared that were not on the radar of those who saw the space for war on European territory as closed. There is no doubt that the cold war is over, but other types of threats worry Western democracies.

More money for one sector means that cuts will have to be made in others. It is still too early to know whether social programs or development aid will take the biggest hit, but as the legendary Paul Samuelson pointed out in his books, it is inevitable to choose between butter or cannons.

And that is another unfortunate balance of the ambition of Vladimir Putin, who, apart from leaving an enormous trail of material losses and human lives, is largely responsible for unleashing forces that affect and will negatively affect all of humanity. So that peace flourishes again in the fields of Ukraine, the winds sown in the last year will continue unleashing storms for a long time, in fields directly related to the economy and general well-being.

RICARDO AVILA – Senior Analyst

Special for EL TIEMPO

On Twitter: @ravlapinto