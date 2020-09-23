B.In a worldwide strike against drug trafficking on the Darknet, 179 people were arrested and 500 kilograms of drugs were confiscated. The American Department of Justice announced. 42 arrests were made in Germany. During the operations, which were mainly carried out in America and Europe, more than 6.5 million dollars (5.5 million euros) in cash and cryptocurrencies were also secured.

The operations took place more than a year after the police took the “Wall Street Market” offline, allegedly one of the largest illegal marketplaces on the Darknet. At that time, the website had more than 1.15 million customer and 5400 seller accounts. The Darknet is a part of the Internet that is encrypted and can only be accessed with the help of anonymity tools, especially the Tor browser. The content is often drug and arms trafficking, as well as the exchange of stolen data and images of child abuse.

The arrests are “a strong signal” to criminals on the Darknet, said Edvardas Sileris, head of Europol’s cybercrime center. “The hidden internet is no longer hidden, and your anonymous activities are no longer anonymous.”

Fentanyl, heroin, other opioids, cocaine and ecstasy were among the drugs seized, the US Department of Justice said. 121 people were arrested in America, eight in the Netherlands, four in Great Britain, three in Australia, two in Canada and one in Sweden.

The investigation would continue and investigators were trying to identify other people who were behind darknet accounts. “There will be no safe haven for drug dealing in cyberspace,” said Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen.