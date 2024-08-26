World football mourns the death of Swedish coach Sven-Göran Erikssonwho died this Monday after battling terminal cancer that was diagnosed in January of this year.

“After a long illness, SGE (Sven-Göran Eriksson) passed away this morning at home surrounded by family. Close mourners include daughter Lina; son Johan with his wife Amana and granddaughter Sky; girlfriend Yanisette with her son Alcides; brother Lars-Erik with his wife Jumnong. The family asks for respect for their wish to grieve privately and not be contacted,” the family said in an official statement.

Sven-Goran Eriksson (center). Photo:AFP Share

The 76-year-old strategist was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and given a maximum of one year to live. After eight months of fighting, and after saying goodbye with a moving message, he passed away peacefully.

“Don’t regret it. Smile. Thank you for everything, coaches, players and fans. It’s been fantastic. Take care of yourselves and your lives. And live it! Goodbye,” were the last words known to the world that the coach said.

“To say that I am not afraid of dying, I guess, is a lie. Sometimes it crosses my mind, but I try not to think about it,” said Eriksson, who was filming a documentary about his life for Amazon Prime Video.