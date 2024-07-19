Home page World

Computer problems caused chaos at airports all over the world on Friday. Air traffic was temporarily suspended – the IT disruption also had consequences for travelers in Germany.

Berlin – A global IT glitch affected airports in Australia, Spain, Switzerland, Great Britain, India, France, Hong Kong, the USA, South Africa and the Netherlands on Friday (July 19). In Germany, there were delays in processing at the airport in Hamburg and at BER in Berlin.

At times, operations were suspended completely. The German airline Lufthansa was also affected – during the holiday season. More than 1,000 flights worldwide were cancelled, reports BBC.

IT problems at airlines and airports worldwide: “All flights, regardless of destination, to be stopped”

At Berlin’s capital airport, flight operations were temporarily completely interrupted, but partially resumed in the late morning. Four of the Hamburg According to a spokeswoman for the airport, airlines operating in the country had to carry out “certain check-in processes that normally run digitally by hand.” Lufthansa stated that it was only slightly affected by the technical problems. In the USA, the FAA called on all airlines to “stop all flights, regardless of destination.” Planes from Delta, United and American Airlines initially remained completely grounded.

The consequences at the affected airports worldwide were longer waiting times, postponed, cancelled or diverted flights. As pictures from Berlin and Hamburg airport show, long queues formed. “According to the current state of knowledge from the statements of the companies affected, there is no evidence of a cyber attack,” said a spokesman for the Federal Ministry of the Interior, according to German Press Agency (dpa) with regard to the computer problems. In Germany, operators of critical infrastructure are also affected, the spokesman continued. These include energy suppliers, transport and traffic, public administration, drinking water, sewage, telecommunications, hospitals. Supermarkets are also affected by the disruption, some of them have closed completely.

Clinics, commodity markets and supermarkets also affected: Faulty software update as the cause?

In other countries, other areas besides airports and airlines are affected by the technical disruptions. For example, the railways in Great Britain had IT problems, as did in Australian supermarkets and commodity exchanges in London and Singapore, which had to temporarily suspend trading, such as Mirror reported. In Lübeck and Kiel, certain operations were postponed. In Great Britain, the television station SkyNews will temporarily not broadcast any programs. “The problems are disrupting the IT operations of Paris 2024,” the organizers of the Olympic Games in Paris also announced on Friday.

As the news agency AFP reported, citing experts, that an update from CrowdStrike is causing Windows computers to crash. This program is used by numerous other IT services, which then fail, explained the spokesperson for the German Interior Ministry. The software from cybersecurity provider Crowdstrike is used, among other things, to block cyber attacks.

At the same time, the US software company Microsoft also confirmed disruptions in its cloud offering. Numerous Microsoft 365 services were “unavailable,” as the company announced on Platform X. BBC reported that the computers were showing the symptom “Blue Screen of Death”, or BSOD for short. This suggests that there is no quick solution to the problem, the British broadcaster continued. According to the Federal Office for Information Security, the manufacturer Crowdstrike has already communicated a “workaround” that can be used to circumvent the problem. (dpa/AFP)