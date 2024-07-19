Large Bavarian corporations are also affected by the global computer problems. Allianz, Siemens and BMW confirmed this when asked by the news agency dpa. However, some systems are already up and running again. “We are currently experiencing a major outage that is affecting employees’ ability to log on to their computers,” Allianz said late in the morning. “This particularly affects Windows logins.” The group points to its provider Crowdstrike as the cause and stresses that other companies are also affected. The top priority is to resolve the problem quickly “and to minimize the impact on our customers and business processes,” a spokeswoman explained.

BMW was not spared either: “Our production sites were partially affected by the current software glitch,” said a spokeswoman. “However, the glitch was resolved at short notice, so that our plants worldwide are running.” Siemens said it – like other Microsoft customers – was also affected and was working on solutions. Some of the affected systems are already running again. “We have had emergency plans in place for a long time,” and these are now being implemented, a spokesman stressed. He was initially unable to say whether production processes were also affected.