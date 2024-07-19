BMW was not spared either: “Our production sites were partially affected by the current software glitch,” said a spokeswoman. “However, the glitch was resolved at short notice, so that our plants worldwide are running.” Siemens said it – like other Microsoft customers – was also affected and was working on solutions. Some of the affected systems are already running again. “We have had emergency plans in place for a long time,” and these are now being implemented, a spokesman stressed. He was initially unable to say whether production processes were also affected.
#Worldwide #disruption #Crowdstrike #boss #Kurtz #deeply #regrets #consequences #Current #developments #FAZ #live #blog
